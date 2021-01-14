Charges against Dhananjay Munde serious: Sharad Pawar

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 14 2021, 18:36 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2021, 19:01 ist
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. Credit: PTI File Photo

Describing the allegations against Maharashtra’s social justice minister Dhananjay Munde as “serious”, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Thursday said that the party would decide on the issue after deliberations.

“The charges against Dhananjay Munde are serious,” Pawar said.

According to him, Munde had met him and explained his side of the story.

“The matter is with the police...it is also in court...they will decide, however, we as a party would have to decide on it,” he said.

“I will speak to my colleagues and decide,” he said.

Munde, meanwhile, had met state NCP president and water resources minister Jayant Patil.

Asked about the developments, Munde said: “I have explained my position to the party...they will decide.”

