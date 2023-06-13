Chennai-based child rights advocate wins US award

Chennai-based child rights advocate wins prestigious US award

The release said Natarajan has worked throughout her career as a lawyer and activist to apply rights-based approaches to child labour.

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Jun 13 2023, 14:21 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2023, 14:21 ist
US Consul General Judith Ravin presented the award to Natarajan at a recent ceremony held at the Consulate General. Credit: Twitter/ @USAndChennai

City-based lawyer-activist Lalitha Natarajan has been awarded the 2023 Iqbal Masih Award for the Elimination of Child Labour, the US Consulate here said on Tuesday.

US Consul General Judith Ravin presented the award to Natarajan at a recent ceremony held at the Consulate General here.

A release from the US Consulate said the Iqbal Masih Award is a US Congress-mandated, non-monetary award established by the Secretary of Labour in 2008 that honours extraordinary contributions to combat child labour.

"The Iqbal Masih Award honours its namesake – a Pakistani child sold into slavery as a carpet weaver at age 4 who escaped his captors at 10. Iqbal Masih became an outspoken public advocate against child exploitation for which he received numerous human rights awards until he was tragically killed in 1995 at the age of 12. The award commemorates the World Day Against Child Labor that is observed on June 12 every year to raise awareness and activism to prevent child labour," it added.

Also Read | The many travails of child labourers

The release further said Natarajan has worked throughout her career as a lawyer and activist to apply rights-based approaches to child labour.

"As a leader in the fight to end exploitative child labour in southern India, she identifies child victims of trafficking, specifically bonded labour, assisting in their re-integration into society. As a member of the Child Welfare Committee (North Zone), under the Department of Social Defense, Government of Tamil Nadu, she ensures victims receive compensation under the Child Labor Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). Besides working on child labour issues, Lalitha Natarajan also provides legal and counseling support to victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse," it said.

Judith Ravin was quoted as saying that the battle against bonded labour is a high priority for the US government and the American people. She also hailed Natarajan as a "true champion."

Natarajan said,"I feel honoured to receive the prestigious Iqbal Masih Award for the Elimination of Child Labour from the US Department of Labour. This award will further motivate me to work for the cause of children."

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Child labour
Chennai
US news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kylian Mbappe tells PSG he will not renew contract

Kylian Mbappe tells PSG he will not renew contract

Their reporting on a woman’s death put them on trial

Their reporting on a woman’s death put them on trial

Drunk man forgets he has car, hands it over to stranger

Drunk man forgets he has car, hands it over to stranger

SpaceX's new recruit: 14-year-old joins Starlink

SpaceX's new recruit: 14-year-old joins Starlink

Prehistoric bird-wing flutes unearthed in Israel

Prehistoric bird-wing flutes unearthed in Israel

 