Chennai woman among those who tweeted from PM’s account

24-year-old Sneha Mohandoss has been feeding the poor and homeless in this southern metropolis along with help from like-minded people since 2015.

Chennai Food Bank, the fledgling organisation launched by her, received loudest commendation on Sunday when Sneha Mohandoss became one of the seven women to take over the official Twitter account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The young Visual Communication student, now working in an event management firm, launched the concept of feeding the poor fresh and hot food since 2015.

After taking over PM’s Twitter account, Mohandoss, who said was inspired by her mother, urged people to feed a needy person and contribute to a hunger-free planet.

"You heard of food for thought. Now, it is time for action and a better future for our poor. Hello, I am Sneha Mohandoss Inspired by my mother, who instilled the habit of feeding the homeless, I started this initiative called Foodbank India,” she wrote on the Twitter page.

Reminiscing her journey, Mohandoss said her organisation also initiated activities like mass cooking, cooking marathons and breastfeeding awareness drives not just in the country but also abroad.

"I feel empowered when I do what I am passionate about! I wish to inspire my fellow citizens, especially women to come forward and join hands with me. I urge everyone to feed at least one needy person and contribute to a hunger-free planet," she added.

Her organisation also launched a token system in restaurants to provide meal for the hungry – waiters would ask for an extra Rs 30 to the bill to feed another man or woman. The noble initiative was the brainchild of Sneha Mohandoss who began feeding the poor freshly cooked food since the devastating floods that hit this city in 2015.

Food Bank – Chennai has nearly two dozen chapters across the city and 500-odd volunteers fan out their respective areas on a particular day every week to find out the hungry and feed them with home-cooked food.

As a policy, the organisation does not accept leftover food and instead asks people to cook extra for two people so that fresh food can be given to people who need it.