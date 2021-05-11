Chhota Rajan recovers from Covid, returns to Tihar

Chhota Rajan returns to Tihar after recovering from Covid

On Friday, the jail administration had dismissed reports claiming that Rajan had died

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 11 2021, 18:54 ist
  • updated: May 11 2021, 18:55 ist
Underworld gangster Chhota Rajan. Credit: PTI File Photo

Gangster Chhota Rajan, who was admitted at AIIMS here for treatment after he had tested positive for Covid-19, was taken back to Tihar jail on Tuesday following his recovery from illness, officials said.

He was found Covid-19 positive in the Tihar Jail on April 22 and was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on April 24.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

According to a senior police officer, Rajan was brought back to Tihar on Tuesday as he had recovered.

On Friday, the jail administration had dismissed reports claiming that Rajan had died.

''News of death of Tihar jail inmate Rajendra Sadashiv Nikalje Chhota Rajan s/o Sadashiv Nikalje is wrong,'' Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel had said.

Rajan, 61, is lodged at the high-security prison since his arrest after deportation from Bali in Indonesia in 2015.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Chhota Rajan
Tihar
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

Edamalakkudy: The lone Covid-free panchayat in Kerala

Edamalakkudy: The lone Covid-free panchayat in Kerala

Think outside the banana, eat the peel

Think outside the banana, eat the peel

In Pics | Bengaluru streets deserted during lockdown

In Pics | Bengaluru streets deserted during lockdown

'Cops, enforce lockdown, but don’t be inhuman'

'Cops, enforce lockdown, but don’t be inhuman'

DH Toon | Need to put our house in order: Sonia Gandhi

DH Toon | Need to put our house in order: Sonia Gandhi

 