Child deaths: Bihar minister asks 'how many wickets?'

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey asks for latest cricket score during State Health Department meeting over Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) deaths in Muzaffarpur, ANI reported.

#WATCH Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey asks for latest cricket score during State Health Department meeting over Muzaffarpur Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) deaths. (16.6.19) pic.twitter.com/EVenx5CB6G — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019

In a press meet held by Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, on Sunday with Minister Of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey and Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey in Muzaffarpur, the minister is heard asking "how many wickets have fallen?" to which someone responds "four wickets".

The agenda of the meeting included the death of more than 100 children due to encephalitis in Bihar over the past few weeks and the Centre's strategies to avoid such tragedies in the future.

The much-hyped India vs Pakistan was ongoing at that point on Sunday.