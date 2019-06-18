Child deaths: Bihar minister asks 'how many wickets?'

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 18 2019, 10:46am ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2019, 10:58am ist
Press meet on Sunday, June 16, 2019, with Bihar Health minister Mangal Pandey (L), Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan(C) and Minister Of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey (R). (Photo by ANI Twitter)

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey asks for latest cricket score during State Health Department meeting over Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) deaths in Muzaffarpur, ANI reported.

 

 

 

In a press meet held by Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, on Sunday with Minister Of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey and Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey in Muzaffarpur, the minister is heard asking "how many wickets have fallen?" to which someone responds "four wickets".

The agenda of the meeting included the death of more than 100 children due to encephalitis in Bihar over the past few weeks and the Centre's strategies to avoid such tragedies in the future.

The much-hyped India vs Pakistan was ongoing at that point on Sunday.

