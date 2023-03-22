China auto industry association urges cooling of 'price-cut hype'

China's auto industry association on Wednesday urged automakers and authorities to cool "price-cut hype" to ensure the stable development of the industry.
"A price war is not a long-term solution", the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers wrote in an article published on its WeChat account.
Automakers should work harder on technology and branding while local governments should also use "appropriate methods" while promoting and stabilising the economy, CAAM added.
More than 40 brands of electric and internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles in China have offered aggressive discounts to create demand, following Tesla Inc into what has become a price war over market share.
Local authorities have also been rolling out buyer subsidies to drive demand and some of these programmes have started to extend to automakers to encourage manufacturing.
The auto industry with its long supply chain has been a pillar to China's economy, contributing a large proportion of tax revenue and employment.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Ranveer Singh is India's most valuable celebrity
Ode to Sparrows: One for the bird, one for the word
6 cities that are reimagining urban life
Man comes from Kolkata to kill estranged wife in B'luru
10% Indians affected by chronic kidney disease
Ugadi rush: Flower markets bloom amid festive fervour
Ingredients for life on Earth likely came from space