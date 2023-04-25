China defence minister to attend SCO meeting in India

China defence minister to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting

Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu and Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu are expected to hold bilateral meetings with their Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Apr 25 2023, 09:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2023, 09:40 ist
Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu attends a meeting with his Russian counterpart in Moscow on April 18, 2023. Credit: Handout / Russian Defence Ministry / AFP Photo

Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation defence ministers meeting in India April 27-28, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Eastern Ladakh row: India, China military commanders hold 18th round of negotiations

Li and Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu are expected to hold bilateral meetings with their Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh on April 27, according to a media report.

