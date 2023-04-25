China defence minister to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting

Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation defence ministers meeting in India April 27-28, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.
Li and Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu are expected to hold bilateral meetings with their Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh on April 27, according to a media report.
