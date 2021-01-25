Chirag Paswan thanks PM Modi for Padma honour for his late father Ram Vilas Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday after former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan was bestowed with the Padma Bhushan award, and said Modi always gave respect to his father.

Ram Vilas Paswan has been given the honour posthumously and was one of the 10 Padma Bhushan awardees.

Chirag Paswan tweeted that Modi took care of his father till his last breath and gave respect to him even after he was gone.

The LJP president has been a vocal supporter of Modi even though his party is no longer a part of the BJP-led NDA in Bihar due to his differences with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, another saffron party ally.