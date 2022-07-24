ISC Class 12 results declared: Check details here

CISCE class 12 results: 18 candidates share top rank; girls outshine boys by small margin

The second rank has been shared by 58 candidates who scored 99.50% while 78 candidates scored 99.25% to share the third rank

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 24 2022, 17:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2022, 17:42 ist
Credit: iStock Images

Eighteen candidates have shared the top rank in CISCE class 12 examination with a score of 99.75 per cent, according to results announced on Sunday.

The second rank has been shared by 58 candidates who scored 99.50 per cent while 78 candidates scored 99.25 per cent to share the third rank.

The pass percentage in the exams stood at 99.52 per cent with girls outshining boys by a very small margin, officials said.

In a first, the board had conducted the exams in two terms.

Explaining the result computation formula, board secretary Gerry Arathoon said, the first semester marks of each subject have been halved with the exception of subjects like geometrical, mechanical drawing and art.

“These marks have then been added to the second semester and practical/ project marks to arrive at final marks in each subject,” he added. 

The results can be checked at the website: https://cisceresults.trafficmanager.net

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

CISCE
Class 12
Results

What's Brewing

Cricketers at crossroads: To break or not to break

Cricketers at crossroads: To break or not to break

With Sindhu, Srikanth, India's hopes high for badminton

With Sindhu, Srikanth, India's hopes high for badminton

Had 'goosebumps' watching Neeraj: Anju Bobby George

Had 'goosebumps' watching Neeraj: Anju Bobby George

Big B talks about 'KBC', contestants' 'inspiring' tales

Big B talks about 'KBC', contestants' 'inspiring' tales

When mammals’ ancestors became warm-blooded

When mammals’ ancestors became warm-blooded

Hit manga series 'One Piece' celebrates 25th birthday

Hit manga series 'One Piece' celebrates 25th birthday

India may see 7-fold rise in lung cancer cases by 2025

India may see 7-fold rise in lung cancer cases by 2025

 