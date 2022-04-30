Cloth threads soaked in heroin seized from Gujarat port

Gujarat: DRI seizes 395 kg of thread laced with heroin

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 30 2022, 14:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2022, 14:42 ist

A novel way to smuggle in heroin - through cloth threads - has been detected with the DRI and ATS Gujrat, in a joint operation, seizing a container at Gujarat's Pipavav port with 9,760 kgs of such thread.

According to a DRI official, the drug syndicate used this unique modus operandi in which threads were soaked in a solution containing the narcotic drug heroin, then dried, made into bales, and packed in bags.

These bags were shipped along with other bags having bales of normal threads so that it would go unnoticed by the authorities, and the treated threads took out to extract the heroin.

Acting on intelligence, the DRI and ATS checked the container, and out of 100 jumbo bags, four suspicious bags, having a total weight of 395 kg, were found to contain threads that showed the presence of opiate derivative, heroin in the field testing done by the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory, the official said.

