Coal scam: Former minister Dilip Ray sentenced to jail for 3 years

Former Union minister Dilip Ray was on Monday was sentenced to three-year imprisonment in a 1999 coal scam case, according to PTI.

This is the first conviction of a minister in the coal scam.

Ray, who was Minister of State (coal) in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, was earlier convicted in the case in connection with irregularities in the allocation of a Jharkhand coal block in 1999.

Coal scam case: Delhi court also awards 3-year jail term to two senior officials of Ministry of Coal at that time — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 26, 2020

Special Judge Bharat Parashar also awarded three-year jail term each to two senior officials of the Ministry of Coal at that time, Pradip Kumar Banerjee and Nitya Nand Gautam, and Castron Technologies Ltd's (CTL) director Mahendra Kumar Agarwalla.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on each on them.

The court further imposed Rs 60 lakh on CLT and Rs 10 lakh on Castron Mining Ltd (CML), also held guilty in the case.

(With inputs from PTI)