Coding, vocational skills to be imparted from Class 6 under new education policy

Students of Class 6 will get to learn coding as part of school curricula in a bid to impart 21st-century skills, the New Education Policy released on Wednesday said.

School Education Secretary Anita Karwal said students of class 6 onwards will be taught coding in schools as a part of 21st-century skills.

Through coding, students can learn to create games and applications for multiple platforms such as Android, Windows and iOS.

Besides coding, the policy also makes integration of vocational education from class 6 with internships for students with carpenters, laundry persons or craftspersons to learn vocational skills.

“There will be bagless days when one can go for vocational studies for ten days,” said Karwal.

She said the aim of the education policy was to ensure that every child comes out of school adept in at least one skill.