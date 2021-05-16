'Come get me': Jairam Ramesh dares Delhi Police

'Come get me': Jairam Ramesh puts poster critical of PM Modi at his home, dares Delhi Police to arrest him

Ramesh had tweeted on Saturday that he would be putting up posters on his compound wall

Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • May 16 2021, 16:01 ist
Jairam Ramesh. Credit: PTI File Photo

Congress Rajya Sabha Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh on Sunday pasted posters asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi where has Covid-19 vaccines disappeared at his residence in the national capital protesting against Delhi Police arresting at least 25 people for pasting similar posters in the capital.

"Modiji jawab de, vaccine aapki tarah gayab kyon hei? (Answer Modiji. How has vaccine disappeared like you?)" read the poster pasted on the letter box of Ramesh's residence in Lodhi Road in the capital.

After reports of the arrests came, Ramesh had tweeted on Saturday that he would be putting up posters on his compound wall and dared the police to arrest him.

Read | Arrest me too: Rahul Gandhi challenges Modi

"Putting up critical posters against the PM is now a crime? Is India run by the Modi Penal Code now? Is the Delhi Police so jobless in the middle of a raging pandemic?? I am putting up posters on my compound wall tomorrow. Come get me. @DelhiPolice @AmitShah," he had said.

By Saturday, Delhi Police had arrested 25 people after registering as many as FIRs across the capital for pasting posters which read "Modiji humare bachon ki vaccine videsh kyu bhej diya? (Prime Minister, why did you send our children to foreign countries?)."

Incidents of surfacing of posters were reported from North-East Delhi, Outer Delhi, Central Delhi, Rohini, East Delhi, Dwarka, North Delhi and Shahdara districts.

Many of those arrested were daily wagers and trying to earn some money for their families. Reports also suggested many of them had lost their jobs during the lockdown.

Police said they were investigating who were behind the printing and engaging these people for pasting of these posters.

While four people arrested in East Delhi claimed they were engaged by AAP councillor Devender Kumar, who denied the allegations, AAP said on Twitter late Saturday night echoing the contents of the poster, "Modi-ji, why did you send our children's vaccines abroad?".

