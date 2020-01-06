Cong, AAP burned Delhi in fire of riots: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday accused the Congress and the AAP of "burning the national capital in the fire of riots".

Addressing a gathering here, Shah said the Congress and the AAP "misled the youth and people of Delhi and committed the sin of burning the national capital in the fire of riots".

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, his party and AAP are responsible for "riots" and breach of peace in the national capital over the amended citizenship law, he alleged.

"Unashamed, they are still saying they will give legal aid to those behind the riots, go to their houses and take care of them," he charged.

Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought in the new legislation to give citizenship to minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who have sought refuge in India, but "Congress and AAP, especially Rahul and Priyanka (Gandhi Vadra), are misleading minorities in the entire country".

"They are telling them 'you will lose your citizenship due to CAA'. There is no provision in the amended law that takes away the citizenship of people. Why are you lying?" Shah said.

The country is "watching with binoculars Rahul Gandhi supporting rioters", he said, adding the Congress leader is identifying himself with those vitiating peace in the country.

Shah, who is also the BJP president, said that Delhi bore the brunt of "riots" for four days during the recent violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He held the AAP government and the Congress responsible for it.

He said Rahul Gandhi and Kejriwal spoke the language of Pakistan and demanded proof from the prime minister when the forces conducted surgical strikes on terror camps in Pakistan.

"No one had the courage to revoke Article 370. Modiji did it in one stroke. Our flag is flying high in Kashmir. No one can separate Kashmir from India now," Shah said.

The Congress adopted double standards on the issue of building a Ram temple in Ayodhya. For their vote bank politics, they delayed resolution of the issue, he alleged.

"Don't worry. Let Rahul, Kejriwal and company do whatever they want. A sky-touching temple will be built in Ayodhya," he said.

The home minister also criticised Kejriwal for not granting sanction to prosecute those who allegedly raised anti-India slogans on JNU campus in 2016.

"Some students shouted anti-India slogans, said 'Bharat tere tukde honge'. Tell me should not they be sent to jail? But Kejriwal is not granting sanction to prosecute them. Who do you want to save, Kejriwal ji?" he asked in a dig at the AAP chief ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls.

The election to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will take place on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11, the Election Commission announced on Monday.