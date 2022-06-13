Congress and corruption 'made for each other': Naqvi

Naqvi said that with the Gandhi family facing allegations, the Congress was 'fabricating agitation'

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. Credit: PTI Photo

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday alleged that the Congress and corruption are "made for each other", and claimed that the opposition party was carrying out a "satyagraha for corruption".

The minority affairs minister's attack on the opposition party came after Congress leaders took to the streets on Monday as Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a money laundering case.

Naqvi said that with the family facing allegations, the Congress was "fabricating agitation". He said this proves that the Congress and corruption are "made for each other".

The country has earlier witnessed 'satyagraha' against corruption, but the country is witnessing the Congress' culture of "satyagraha for corruption" for the first time.

The Congress' attempt to show strength on the streets during investigation into a corruption case shows its brazen attitude despite indulging in graft, Naqvi told reporters.

"The Congress has become a 'crew of corruption' and a champion of converting corruption into revolution," the senior BJP leader said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper after the MP reached the agency's headquarters here accompanied by a battery of party leaders and supporters.

