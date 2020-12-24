Congress finalises alliance with Left for Bengal polls

Congress finalises alliance with Left for West Bengal polls

The West Bengal PCC had earlier recommended an alliance in favour of the Left parties

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 24 2020, 16:57 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2020, 16:57 ist
Congress' state unit chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Credit: PTI Photo

The Congress on Thursday formally approved its electoral alliance with the Left parties for the assembly elections in West Bengal, party's state unit chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury announced.

The West Bengal PCC had earlier recommended an alliance in favour of the Left parties.

The Left parties had also favoured an alliance with the Congress for the state elections.

"Today the Congress high command has formally approved the electoral alliance with the Left parties in the impending election of West Bengal," Chowdhury said on Twitter.

The Left and Congress did not contest the Lok Sabha elections in Bengal together.

The two parties are also pitted against each other in Kerala.

The West Bengal assembly elections are due by March-April next year.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

West Bengal
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
Congress
Left

What's Brewing

6 underrated 'direct to OTT' movies from 2020

6 underrated 'direct to OTT' movies from 2020

How confident are you about your coronavirus test?

How confident are you about your coronavirus test?

'Wonder Woman 1984' review: Uncynical take on heroism

'Wonder Woman 1984' review: Uncynical take on heroism

Celebrating the Indian Christmas

Celebrating the Indian Christmas

Why should we explore asteroids?

Why should we explore asteroids?

The Lead: Actor Shakeela speaks about her biopic

The Lead: Actor Shakeela speaks about her biopic

DH Toon | 'Gupkar Gang going vocal for local'

DH Toon | 'Gupkar Gang going vocal for local'

Realme Watch S, S Pro, Buds Air Pro launched in India

Realme Watch S, S Pro, Buds Air Pro launched in India

 