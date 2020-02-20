Congress may move court over appointment of Central Vigilance Commissioner

Congress has now locked horns with the Modi government on the process for appointment the next Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) contending that it was “arbitrary” and demanded to scrap the vitiated procedure.

The High Power Committee chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which also includes the representative of the Opposition Congress, met on Monday evening and selected Sanjay Kothari, Secretary to President Ram Nath Kovind, as the next CVC.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is member of the High Power Committee, opposed Kothari’s candidature contending that Kothari was not among the short-listed candidates. However, his name was finalised through a majority decision. At separate meetings on Tuesday evening, Kothari was selected as CVC and former I&B Secretary Bimal Julka was chosen as the new Central Information Commissioner. Former banker Suresh Patel and Amita Pandove were selected as Vigilance Commissioner and Information Commissioner respectively.

On Wednesday Congress claimed that Kothari’s name was “pulled out of thin air” by the prime minister as it was not among the shortlisted candidates for the post.

Addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari also objected to the name of Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar who was among those short-listed for the post of the Central Vigilance Commissioner, contending that the officer was part of the search committee.

He said the Congress may even move the court for scrapping of the appointment of the CVC. “We demand that the entire process be scrapped and a de novo process started by inviting applications afresh. There needs to be a proper application of mind,” he told reporters.

Tewari said Chowdhury had “orally articulated” his unhappiness to the process in which the selections were made and termed it illegal and unconstitutional.

“It is clear that the government has a lot to hide and wants the CVC to be a rubber stamp,” Tewari alleged.