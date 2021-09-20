Congress names Rajani Patil for Rajya Sabha bypoll

Battlelines are drawn for the elections to the vacant Rajya Sabha seat in Maharashtra, where the Congress has fielded Rajani Patil while the BJP is nominating Sanjay Upadhyay.
The seat had fallen vacant following the death of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s close aide Rajiv Satav, who passed away on May 16 because of Covid-related complications.
Upadhyay is the Mumbai BJP general secretary and fielding a north Indian leader was a strategic move ahead of the civic polls next year.
Patil is a former Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha member and close to Congress President Sonia Gandhi.
