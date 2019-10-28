Congress slams EU lawmakers' visit to Kashmir

Congress and other opposition parties on Monday lashed out at the Modi government decision to allow a group of European Parliamentarians to visit Jammu and Kashmir at time similar privileges were not available to their Indian counterparts.

The Modi government also faced some criticism from its own leader Subramanian Swamy, who expressed surprise over the visit of foreign Parliamentarians to J&K in their private capacity and not as part of an official European Union delegation.

“This is a perversion of our national policy. I urge the Government to cancel this visit because it is immoral,” Swamy, a Rajya Sabha member, said.

Congress referred to the incidents of its leaders Rahul Gandhi and Ghulam Nabi Azad being turned away from the Srinagar Airport when they tried to visit J&K after the Centre's reading down of Article 370 that granted special status to the state.

“When Indian political leaders have been prevented from meeting the people of J&K, what possessed the great chest-beating champion of nationalism to allow European politicians to visit J&K. This is an outright insult to India's own Parliament and our democracy,” senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.

Azad and CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury had to seek Supreme Court permission to visit J&K last month.

“What is about the Indian National Congress party that makes BJP nervous,” asked Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, pointing out that the privileges extended by the government to foreign Parliamentarians were not given to Indian political leaders and public representatives.

Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti accused the Modi government of committing “incessant foreign policy gaffes” in its “desperation” to convince the international community that normalcy has been restored in Kashmir.

“From endorsing a Republican as US President to engaging with what seem like pro-fascist, right-leaning and anti-immigrant EU MPs. Royal mess,” Mufti said.

Mufti also wondered why similar “courtesy” cannot be extended to American senators. The former chief minister, who has been under house arrest since August 5, accused the government of indulging in “normalcy acrobatics” and “orchestrating normalcy certificates”.