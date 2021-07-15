Controversy brewing up over naming a garden after Tipu Sultan

Unrest and controversy is brewing up in Mumbai over a move to name a municipal garden after Tipu Sultan, the legendary ruler of Mysore.

The issue has put the Shiv Sena in difficulty, which has been ruling the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for quarter of a century.

Samajwadi Party corporator Rukhsana Siddiqui has moved a proposal to name a garden in the far eastern suburbs of Govandi to be named after Tipu Sultan.

The BJP has opposed the move.

Members of the Right-wing Hindu Janjagruti Samiti met Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, a senior Shiv Sena leader against the move and submitted a memorandum.

They also met Tukaram Patil, the Vice President of Markets and Gardens Committee of the BMC.

“Various places in Mumbai have been named after great personalities from different religions. We never objected to the same; but giving name of a tyrant like Tipu Sultan, who had demolished more than 1000 Hindu’ temples in southern India; had oppressed millions of Hindu women; had killed millions of Hindus and forcibly converted millions of Hindus, is like hurting religious sentiments of Hindus,” HJS spokesperson Dr Uday Dhuri said.

According to him, glorification will not be tolerated by Hindus at any cost.

“See the difference between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who has set an ideal before us by treating all religious with same respect and Tipu Sultan, who is known for inordinate torture of Hindus. The Municipal administration should be able to make out such differences,” he said.

Dr Dhuri further pointed out: “In future demand could be made for giving names of the cruel rulers like Aurangzeb, Babar, Khilji, Mohammad Gazani, Mohammad Ghouri, Taimur Lang, Tughalaq if name of tyrant Tipu Sultan is given to a garden today.”