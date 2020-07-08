Coronavirus: AIIMS doctors to guide states on reduction of Covid-19 deaths

As Covid-19 cases continue to surge, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Wednesday began tele-consultation sessions for doctors across states with an aim to reduce mortality due to Sars-Cov-2.

Specialist doctors from AIIMS guided doctors from 10 hospitals with more than 1,000 beds across Maharashtra and Goa to kick start the process that is scheduled to cover 61 more hospitals across 15 more states, including Karnataka.

The Health Ministry stepped in with these special lessons in clinical management of Covid-19 patients as the number of infections surged to 7,42,417 on Wednesday morning, an increase of 22,752 cases since Tuesday morning.

The DH Covid-19 Tracker put the total number of confirmed cases at 7,52,118 at 8:00 pm on Wednesday. The death toll had risen to 20,784 from the 20,642 fatalities on Wednesday morning.

The specialist doctors from AIIMS “will handhold the States in clinical management of Covid-19 patients to reduce the case fatality rate”, a Health Ministry statement said.

These tele-consultation sessions for providing timely and expert guidance to the doctors in the States shall be conducted twice every week, on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Wednesday’s session was meant for hospitals with 1,000 beds for Covid-19 patients, including isolation beds, oxygen supported beds and ICU beds.

“This tele-consultation exercise shall be extended to another 61 hospitals which have bed capacity ranging from 500-1000 on twice a week basis,” the statement said.

Up to two doctors handling ICU patients from each hospital along with the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) of the concerned state will participate in the interaction through video conferencing.

“A total of 17 such States shall be covered, including Delhi, Gujarat, Telangana, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand and Maharashtra,” the ministry said.