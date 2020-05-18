Coronavirus: Centre tones down mandatory clause on Aarogya Setu app

The COVID-19 lockdown guidelines have considerably diluted the provision that mandated the compulsory use of 'Aargoya Setu' by office-goers by just asking employers to take "best efforts" to ensure that their staff has downloaded the contract tracing app.

The earlier guidelines, which became redundant as per the new order on lockdown issued by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), had mandated that all employees attending work in offices should mandatorily download the app. Employers were asked to ensure strict compliance or face jail term under the Disaster Management Act.

However, the Lockdown 4.0 guidelines said, "With a view to ensuring safety in offices and workplaces, employers on best effort basis should ensure that Aarogya Setu is installed by all employees having compatible mobile phones."

Though the Centre has diluted the provisions, the states still can impose such restrictions as they are allowed to impose stricter measures in their respective jurisdiction. Over ten crore people have downloaded the app.

While there is easing of app requirement for office-goers, the Centre has maintained that its Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for migrant workers' movement and passengers in trains and flights still continue to be in operation and those mandate the use of the app.

With the Centre giving states more power to deal with infection zones, it has now omitted the reference of the use of the app in containment zones. Again, states can decide to either impose the mandatory use of the app in containment zones or any other zone depending on the ground situation.

The new guidelines also said, "District authorities may advise individuals to install the Aarogya Setu app on compatible mobile phones and regularly update their health status on the app. This will facilitate timely provision of medical attention to those individuals who are at risk."

This time the government has also made efforts to take into account that several people do not have smartphones and cannot download such apps. This has led to the insertion of the coinage 'compatible' mobile phones.

The Centre prescribing the mandatory use of Aarogya Setu app had also reached the doorsteps of Kerala High Court where a petitioner questioned the government move. The High Court had then asked the Centre about the practicality of the move and said the petitioner had some valid concerns.

The app had attracted criticism from privacy rights activists, who said making it mandatory came even as the country does not have a privacy law. Security concerns of the app were also raised though the Aarogya Setu team rejected it.