Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 10

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 22 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 7 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

22,10,849 as of August 10

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

44,383

States Positive cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1,351 20 Arunachal Pradesh 2117 3 Assam 57,714 140 Bihar 79,290 419 Chandigarh 1,515 25 Chhattisgarh 12,148 96 Dadar and Nagar Haveli 820 1 Daman and Diu 546 1 Goa 8,712 75 Gujarat 71,064 2654 Haryana 41,635 483 Himachal Pradesh 3,335 14 Jharkhand 17,468 160 Karnataka 1,78,087 3,198 Kerala 34,331 108 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 39,025 996 Maharashtra 5,15,332 17,757 Manipur 3,753 11 Meghalaya 1061 6 Mizoram 608 0 Nagaland 2,781 8 Delhi 1.45,427 4,111 Puducherry 5,382 87 Punjab 23,903 586 Rajasthan 51,924 784 Sikkim 860 1 Tamil Nadu 2,96,901 4,927 Telangana 79,495 627 Tripura 6,146 41 Uttar Pradesh 1,22,609 2,069 Uttarakhand 9,632 125 West Bengal 95,554 2,059 Odisha 45,927 272 Andhra Pradesh 2,27,860 2036 Jammu and Kashmir 24,897 472 Ladakh 1639 11

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 13,78,106

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.