Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 10

Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on August 10

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 10 2020, 07:46 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2020, 08:14 ist
A health officer wearing a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suit collects swab samples to test for COVID-19 coronavirus in New Delhi. Credit: AFP

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 22 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 7 lakh people dead globally.

 

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 

22,10,849 as of August 10

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

44,383

StatesPositive casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands1,35120
Arunachal Pradesh21173
Assam57,714140
Bihar79,290419
Chandigarh1,51525
Chhattisgarh12,14896
Dadar and Nagar Haveli8201
Daman and Diu5461
Goa8,71275
Gujarat71,0642654
Haryana41,635483
Himachal Pradesh3,33514
Jharkhand17,468160
Karnataka1,78,0873,198
Kerala34,331108
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh39,025996
Maharashtra5,15,33217,757
Manipur3,75311
Meghalaya10616
Mizoram6080
Nagaland2,7818
Delhi1.45,4274,111
Puducherry5,38287
Punjab23,903586
Rajasthan51,924784
Sikkim8601
Tamil Nadu2,96,9014,927
Telangana79,495627
Tripura6,14641
Uttar Pradesh1,22,6092,069
Uttarakhand9,632125
West Bengal95,5542,059
Odisha45,927272
Andhra Pradesh2,27,8602036 
Jammu and Kashmir24,897472
Ladakh163911

 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 13,78,106

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

