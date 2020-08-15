Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 15

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 24 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 7 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 24,99,004 as of August 14

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2037 22 Arunachal Pradesh 2512 4 Assam 71,795 169 Bihar 94,459 484 Chandigarh 1,842 27 Chhattisgarh 13,960 115 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 1752 2 Goa 10,494 91 Gujarat 76,569 2,733 Haryana 45,614 518 Himachal Pradesh 3816 19 Jharkhand 22,125 224 Karnataka 2,11,108 3,613 Kerala 41,277 129 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 43,414 1,081 Maharashtra 5,72,734 19,427 Manipur 4,112 13 Meghalaya 1,193 6 Mizoram 649 0 Nagaland 3,168 8 Delhi 1,50,652 4,178 Puducherry 6,995 106 Punjab 29,013 731 Rajasthan 58692 846 Sikkim 931 1 Tamil Nadu 3,26,245 5,514 Telangana 86,475 665 Tripura 6767 46 Uttar Pradesh 1,40,775 2,280 Uttarakhand 11,302 143 West Bengal 1,10,358 2,259 Odisha 52,653 314 Andhra Pradesh 2,64,142 2,378 Jammu and Kashmir 27,489 520 Ladakh 1,849 11

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 17,51,555

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.