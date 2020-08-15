Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on August 15

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 15

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 24,99,004; death toll stands at 48,781 as of August 15

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 15 2020, 07:09 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2020, 07:13 ist
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a sample using a swab from a person at a local health centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease, in the old quarters of Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 24 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 7 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 24,99,004 as of August 14

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

48,781

StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands203722
Arunachal Pradesh25124
Assam71,795169
Bihar94,459484
Chandigarh1,84227
Chhattisgarh13,960115
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu17522
Goa10,49491
Gujarat76,5692,733
Haryana45,614518
Himachal Pradesh381619
Jharkhand22,125224
Karnataka2,11,1083,613
Kerala41,277129
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh43,4141,081
Maharashtra5,72,73419,427
Manipur4,11213
Meghalaya1,1936
Mizoram6490
Nagaland3,1688
Delhi1,50,6524,178
Puducherry6,995106
Punjab29,013731
Rajasthan58692846
Sikkim9311
Tamil Nadu3,26,2455,514
Telangana86,475665
Tripura676746
Uttar Pradesh1,40,7752,280
Uttarakhand11,302143
West Bengal1,10,3582,259
Odisha52,653314
Andhra Pradesh2,64,1422,378
Jammu and Kashmir27,489520
Ladakh1,84911

 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 17,51,555

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Gujarat
Goa
Ahmedabad
Rajasthan
Delhi
Punjab
Haryana
Chandigarh
Uttarakhand
Himachal Pradesh
Jammu and Kashmir
Assam
Guwahati
Manipur
Meghalaya
Mizoram
Arunachal Pradesh
Tripura
Agartala
Sikkim
West Bengal
Kolkata
Andhra Pradesh
Telangana
Hyderabad
Odisha
Bihar
Jharkhand
Chhattisgarh
Madhya Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh
Tamil Nadu
Chennai
Kerala
Kasaragod
Puducherry

What's Brewing

The Lead: The voice of freedom fighter H S Doreswamy

The Lead: The voice of freedom fighter H S Doreswamy

IPL 2020 sponsorship: Tata Group enters the fray

IPL 2020 sponsorship: Tata Group enters the fray

Independence Day: How India's national flag came to be

Independence Day: How India's national flag came to be

Did India's freedom struggle shape global movements?

Did India's freedom struggle shape global movements?

 