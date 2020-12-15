Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 15

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 99 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 16 lakh people dead globally.

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4,818 61 Arunachal Pradesh 16,513 55 Assam 2,14,803 1,003 Bihar 2,43,673 1,325 Chandigarh 18,714 302 Chhattisgarh 2,58,635 3,116 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,356 2 Goa 49,474 707 Gujarat 2,28,803 4,182 Haryana 2,53,385 2,733 Himachal Pradesh 49,762 814 Jharkhand 1,11,510 999 Karnataka 9,02,240 11,954 Kerala 6,72,038 2,647 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 2,24,636 3,412 Maharashtra 18,83,365 48,269 Manipur 27,209 324 Meghalaya 12,866 128 Mizoram 4,040 7 Nagaland 11,728 72 Delhi 6,08,830 10,074 Puducherry 37,518 620 Punjab 1,60,659 5,098 Rajasthan 2,92,539 2,555 Sikkim 5,338 118 Tamil Nadu 8,00,029 11,909 Telangana 2,78,108 1,496 Tripura 33,048 376 Uttar Pradesh 5,66,728 8,083 Uttarakhand 83,006 1,361 West Bengal 5,23,629 9,100 Odisha 3,24,089 1,811 Andhra Pradesh 8,75,836 7,059 Jammu and Kashmir 1,16,254 1,802 Ladakh 9,155 123

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.