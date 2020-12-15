Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Dec 15

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 15

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 99,06,334; death toll stands at 1,43,697 as of December 15

A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a man amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a bus depot in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 99 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 16 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 99,06,334 as of December 15

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

1,43,697




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands4,81861
Arunachal Pradesh16,51355
Assam2,14,8031,003
Bihar2,43,6731,325
Chandigarh18,714302
Chhattisgarh2,58,6353,116
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,3562
Goa49,474707
Gujarat2,28,8034,182
Haryana2,53,3852,733
Himachal Pradesh49,762814
Jharkhand1,11,510999
Karnataka9,02,24011,954
Kerala6,72,0382,647
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh2,24,6363,412
Maharashtra18,83,36548,269
Manipur27,209324
Meghalaya12,866128
Mizoram4,0407
Nagaland11,72872
Delhi6,08,83010,074
Puducherry37,518620
Punjab1,60,6595,098
Rajasthan2,92,5392,555
Sikkim5,338118
Tamil Nadu8,00,02911,909
Telangana2,78,1081,496
Tripura33,048376
Uttar Pradesh5,66,7288,083
Uttarakhand83,0061,361
West Bengal5,23,6299,100
Odisha3,24,0891,811
Andhra Pradesh8,75,8367,059
Jammu and Kashmir1,16,2541,802
Ladakh9,155123

 

No. of people discharged:

93,57,464

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

