Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Dec 21

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 21

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 1,00,56,172; death toll stands at 145,793 as of December 21

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 21 2020, 07:40 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2020, 08:00 ist
A health official takes a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 at a testing centre in Allahabad. Credit: AFP Photo

India crossed 1-crore mark for coronavirus infections as the country witnessed a substantial drop in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 16 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

1,00,56,172 as of December 21

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

145,793




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands4,87561
Arunachal Pradesh16,63055
Assam215,3461,012
Bihar247,2441,352
Chandigarh19,073308
Chhattisgarh267,2193,181
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,3632
Goa50,064721
Gujarat235,2994,234
Haryana257,6442,821
Himachal Pradesh52,330870
Jharkhand113,0251,010
Karnataka909,46912,009
Kerala705,8702,816
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh231,2843,481
Maharashtra1,896,51848,746
Manipur27,646337
Meghalaya13,221133
Mizoram4,1227
Nagaland11,84173
Delhi617,00510,277
Puducherry37,748626
Punjab163,0425,201
Rajasthan298,9962,617
Sikkim5,561123
Tamil Nadu806,89111,983
Telangana281,4141,513
Tripura33,167378
Uttar Pradesh574,6318,196
Uttarakhand86,3171,413
West Bengal536,8289,360
Odisha326,2331,836
Andhra Pradesh878,7237,076
Jammu and Kashmir118,2631,841
Ladakh9,270124

 

No. of people discharged: 95,80,402

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

