Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 21

India crossed 1-crore mark for coronavirus infections as the country witnessed a substantial drop in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 16 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

1,00,56,172 as of December 21

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

145,793







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4,875 61 Arunachal Pradesh 16,630 55 Assam 215,346 1,012 Bihar 247,244 1,352 Chandigarh 19,073 308 Chhattisgarh 267,219 3,181 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,363 2 Goa 50,064 721 Gujarat 235,299 4,234 Haryana 257,644 2,821 Himachal Pradesh 52,330 870 Jharkhand 113,025 1,010 Karnataka 909,469 12,009 Kerala 705,870 2,816 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 231,284 3,481 Maharashtra 1,896,518 48,746 Manipur 27,646 337 Meghalaya 13,221 133 Mizoram 4,122 7 Nagaland 11,841 73 Delhi 617,005 10,277 Puducherry 37,748 626 Punjab 163,042 5,201 Rajasthan 298,996 2,617 Sikkim 5,561 123 Tamil Nadu 806,891 11,983 Telangana 281,414 1,513 Tripura 33,167 378 Uttar Pradesh 574,631 8,196 Uttarakhand 86,317 1,413 West Bengal 536,828 9,360 Odisha 326,233 1,836 Andhra Pradesh 878,723 7,076 Jammu and Kashmir 118,263 1,841 Ladakh 9,270 124

No. of people discharged: 95,80,402

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.