Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Dec 22

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 22

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 1,00,75,192; death toll stands at 146,095 as of December 22

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 22 2020, 07:31 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2020, 07:34 ist
A man wearing a protective mask walks past a mural of frontline workers amidst the spread of the coronavirus in Mumbai.

India crossed 1-crore mark for coronavirus infections as the country witnessed a substantial drop in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 16 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 1,00,75,192 as of December 22

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 146,095




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands4,88161
Arunachal Pradesh16,63055
Assam215,5101,020
Bihar247,5311,358
Chandigarh19,128310
Chhattisgarh268,4773,199
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,3632
Goa50,143723
Gujarat236,2594,241
Haryana258,1972,832
Himachal Pradesh52,624876
Jharkhand113,0251,010
Karnataka910,24112,016
Kerala709,2922,843
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh232,3193,490
Maharashtra1,899,35248,801
Manipur27,684337
Meghalaya13,221134
Mizoram4,1247
Nagaland11,85873
Delhi617,80810,304
Puducherry37,762627
Punjab163,3785,212
Rajasthan299,9092,626
Sikkim5,573124
Tamil Nadu807,96211,995
Telangana281,7301,515
Tripura33,175380
Uttar Pradesh575,6218,212
Uttarakhand86,7651,426
West Bengal538,3439,401
Odisha326,5961,839
Andhra Pradesh878,9377,078
Jammu and Kashmir118,4951,844
Ladakh9,279124

No. of people discharged: 96,06,111

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

