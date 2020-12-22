Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 22

India crossed 1-crore mark for coronavirus infections as the country witnessed a substantial drop in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 16 lakh people dead globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 1,00,75,192 as of December 22

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 146,095







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4,881 61 Arunachal Pradesh 16,630 55 Assam 215,510 1,020 Bihar 247,531 1,358 Chandigarh 19,128 310 Chhattisgarh 268,477 3,199 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,363 2 Goa 50,143 723 Gujarat 236,259 4,241 Haryana 258,197 2,832 Himachal Pradesh 52,624 876 Jharkhand 113,025 1,010 Karnataka 910,241 12,016 Kerala 709,292 2,843 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 232,319 3,490 Maharashtra 1,899,352 48,801 Manipur 27,684 337 Meghalaya 13,221 134 Mizoram 4,124 7 Nagaland 11,858 73 Delhi 617,808 10,304 Puducherry 37,762 627 Punjab 163,378 5,212 Rajasthan 299,909 2,626 Sikkim 5,573 124 Tamil Nadu 807,962 11,995 Telangana 281,730 1,515 Tripura 33,175 380 Uttar Pradesh 575,621 8,212 Uttarakhand 86,765 1,426 West Bengal 538,343 9,401 Odisha 326,596 1,839 Andhra Pradesh 878,937 7,078 Jammu and Kashmir 118,495 1,844 Ladakh 9,279 124

No. of people discharged: 96,06,111

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.