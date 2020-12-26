Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Dec 26

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 26

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 1,01,68,733; death toll stands at 1,47,314 as of December 26

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 26 2020, 07:46 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2020, 09:06 ist
A large number of people gather at Park Street to celebrate Christmas, amid coronavirus pandemic,in Kolkata. Credit: PTI

India crossed the 1-crore mark for coronavirus infections as the country witnessed a substantial drop in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 16 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

1,01,68,733 as of December 26

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

1,47,314




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands4,90162
Arunachal Pradesh16,67856
Assam2,15,8361,033
Bihar2,49,9761,373
Chandigarh19,345314
Chhattisgarh2,72,4263,249
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,3672
Goa50,534728
Gujarat2,40,1054,268
Haryana2,60,1532,858
Himachal Pradesh54,058890
Jharkhand1,13,7861,016
Karnataka9,14,48812,044
Kerala7,32,0842,930
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh2,36,4003,536
Maharashtra19,13,38249,129
Manipur27,943344
Meghalaya13,340135
Mizoram4,1788
Nagaland11,89577
Delhi6,21,43910,414
Puducherry37,914629
Punjab1,64,8215,269
Rajasthan3,03,7322,657
Sikkim5,664125
Tamil Nadu8,12,14212,048
Telangana2,84,0741,527
Tripura33,225384
Uttar Pradesh5,79,9828,279
Uttarakhand88,8441,463
West Bengal5,44,7559,536
Odisha3,27,8671,853
Andhra Pradesh8,80,4307,091
Jammu and Kashmir1,19,6281,861
Ladakh9,341126

No. of people discharged: 97,17,834 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

