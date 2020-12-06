Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Dec 6

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 6

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 96,44,386; death toll stands at 1,40,168 as of December 6

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 06 2020, 07:38 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2020, 07:41 ist
A health worker, wearing protective gear, shows a swab sample collected from Vijay Ghat slum area during a Covid-19 testing camp, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 96 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 15 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

96,44,386 as of December 6

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

1,40,168




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands4,74261
Arunachal Pradesh16,36755
Assam2,13,662989
Bihar2,38,5411,292
Chandigarh17,926289
Chhattisgarh2,45,5802,977
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,3402
Goa48,574697
Gujarat2,17,3334,064
Haryana2,42,3982,564
Himachal Pradesh44,405711
Jharkhand1,10,186979
Karnataka8,91,68511,846
Kerala6,31,6162,390
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh2,13,0503,326
Maharashtra18,47,50947,694
Manipur25,857299
Meghalaya12,164118
Mizoram3,9136
Nagaland11,34068
Delhi5,89,5449,574
Puducherry37,209614
Punjab1,55,4244,905
Rajasthan2,78,4962,409
Sikkim5,147111
Tamil Nadu7,88,92011,777
Telangana2,72,7191470
Tripura32,860372
Uttar Pradesh5,53,0127,900
Uttarakhand77,5731,281
West Bengal4,99,6978,677
Odisha3,20,8031,765
Andhra Pradesh8,71,3057,024
Jammu and Kashmir1,12,7571,742
Ladakh8,732120

 

No. of people discharged:

90,58,822

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

 

