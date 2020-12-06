Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 6

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 96 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 15 lakh people dead globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

96,44,386 as of December 6

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

1,40,168







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4,742 61 Arunachal Pradesh 16,367 55 Assam 2,13,662 989 Bihar 2,38,541 1,292 Chandigarh 17,926 289 Chhattisgarh 2,45,580 2,977 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,340 2 Goa 48,574 697 Gujarat 2,17,333 4,064 Haryana 2,42,398 2,564 Himachal Pradesh 44,405 711 Jharkhand 1,10,186 979 Karnataka 8,91,685 11,846 Kerala 6,31,616 2,390 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 2,13,050 3,326 Maharashtra 18,47,509 47,694 Manipur 25,857 299 Meghalaya 12,164 118 Mizoram 3,913 6 Nagaland 11,340 68 Delhi 5,89,544 9,574 Puducherry 37,209 614 Punjab 1,55,424 4,905 Rajasthan 2,78,496 2,409 Sikkim 5,147 111 Tamil Nadu 7,88,920 11,777 Telangana 2,72,719 1470 Tripura 32,860 372 Uttar Pradesh 5,53,012 7,900 Uttarakhand 77,573 1,281 West Bengal 4,99,697 8,677 Odisha 3,20,803 1,765 Andhra Pradesh 8,71,305 7,024 Jammu and Kashmir 1,12,757 1,742 Ladakh 8,732 120

No. of people discharged:

90,58,822

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.