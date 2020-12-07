Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 7

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 96 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 15 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

96,74,378 as of December 7

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4,747 61 Arunachal Pradesh 16,384 55 Assam 2,13,759 993 Bihar 2,39,126 1,295 Chandigarh 18,027 291 Chhattisgarh 2,46,809 2,989 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,341 2 Goa 48,686 698 Gujarat 2,18,788 4,081 Haryana 2,43,896 2,588 Himachal Pradesh 44,958 722 Jharkhand 1,10,186 979 Karnataka 8,93,006 11,856 Kerala 6,36,392 2,418 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 2,14,505 3,337 Maharashtra 18,52,266 47,734 Manipur 26,073 306 Meghalaya 12,237 120 Mizoram 3,934 6 Nagaland 11,379 68 Delhi 5,92,250 9,643 Puducherry 37,244 614 Punjab 1,56,226 4,915 Rajasthan 2,80,585 2,429 Sikkim 5,168 115 Tamil Nadu 7,90,240 11,793 Telangana 2,73,341 1,472 Tripura 32,891 369 Uttar Pradesh 5,54,944 7,924 Uttarakhand 77,997 1,285 West Bengal 4,99,697 8,677 Odisha 3,21,196 1,771 Andhra Pradesh 8,71,972 7,033 Jammu and Kashmir 1,13,288 1,746 Ladakh 8,840 120

No. of people discharged:

91,00,792

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.