Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Dec 7

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 7

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 96,74,378; death toll stands at 1,40,505 as of December 7

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 07 2020, 08:05 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2020, 08:08 ist
A passenger wearing a facemask as a preventive measures against the Covid-19 coronavirus waits outside a railyway station in New Delhi on December 6, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 96 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 15 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

96,74,378 as of December 7

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

1,40,505




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands4,74761
Arunachal Pradesh16,38455
Assam2,13,759993
Bihar2,39,1261,295
Chandigarh18,027291
Chhattisgarh2,46,8092,989
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,3412
Goa48,686698
Gujarat2,18,7884,081
Haryana2,43,8962,588
Himachal Pradesh44,958722
Jharkhand1,10,186979
Karnataka8,93,00611,856
Kerala6,36,3922,418
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh2,14,5053,337
Maharashtra18,52,26647,734
Manipur26,073306
Meghalaya12,237120
Mizoram3,9346
Nagaland11,37968
Delhi5,92,2509,643
Puducherry37,244614
Punjab1,56,2264,915
Rajasthan2,80,5852,429
Sikkim5,168115
Tamil Nadu7,90,24011,793
Telangana2,73,3411,472
Tripura32,891369
Uttar Pradesh5,54,9447,924
Uttarakhand77,9971,285
West Bengal4,99,6978,677
Odisha3,21,1961,771
Andhra Pradesh8,71,9727,033
Jammu and Kashmir1,13,2881,746
Ladakh8,840120

 

No. of people discharged:

91,00,792  

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

 

