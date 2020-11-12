Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on November 12

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 86 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 12 lakh people dead globally.

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4,477 60 Arunachal Pradesh 15,581 46 Assam 209,388 952 Bihar 223,346 1,156 Chandigarh 15,339 241 Chhattisgarh 204,202 2,482 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,275 2 Goa 45,498 656 Gujarat 183,844 3,779 Haryana 187,777 1,935 Himachal Pradesh 27,001 396 Jharkhand 105,224 913 Karnataka 853,796 11,453 Kerala 502,719 1,771 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 179,951 3,055 Maharashtra 17,31,833 45,560 Manipur 20,957 202 Meghalaya 10,368 94 Mizoram 3,217 2 Nagaland 9,578 53 Delhi 451,382 7,143 Puducherry 36,114 605 Punjab 139,184 4,389 Rajasthan 217,151 2,019 Sikkim 4,308 80 Tamil Nadu 750,409 11,415 Telangana 253,651 1,390 Tripura 31,706 359 Uttar Pradesh 503,159 7,281 Uttarakhand 66,788 1,086 West Bengal 416,984 7,452 Odisha 305,000 1,469 Andhra Pradesh 846,245 6,814 Jammu and Kashmir 100,351 1,558 Ladakh 7,063 85

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.