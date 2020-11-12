Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Nov 12

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on November 12

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 86,66,866; death toll stands at 127,953 as of November 12

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 12 2020, 08:02 ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2020, 08:03 ist
More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 12 lakh people dead globally. Credit: AFP Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 86 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 12 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

86,66,866 as of November 12

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 127,953




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands4,47760
Arunachal Pradesh15,58146
Assam209,388952
Bihar223,3461,156
Chandigarh15,339241
Chhattisgarh204,2022,482
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,2752
Goa45,498656
Gujarat183,8443,779
Haryana187,7771,935
Himachal Pradesh27,001396
Jharkhand105,224913
Karnataka853,79611,453
Kerala502,7191,771
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh179,9513,055
Maharashtra17,31,83345,560
Manipur20,957202
Meghalaya10,36894
Mizoram3,2172
Nagaland9,57853
Delhi451,3827,143
Puducherry36,114605
Punjab139,1844,389
Rajasthan217,1512,019
Sikkim4,30880
Tamil Nadu750,40911,415
Telangana253,6511,390
Tripura31,706359
Uttar Pradesh503,1597,281
Uttarakhand66,7881,086
West Bengal416,9847,452
Odisha305,0001,469
Andhra Pradesh846,2456,814
Jammu and Kashmir100,3511,558
Ladakh7,06385

No. of people discharged: 80,13,783     

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

