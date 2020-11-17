Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on November 17

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 88 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 13 lakh people dead globally.

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4,536 61 Arunachal Pradesh 15,812 48 Assam 2,10,454 964 Bihar 2,27,433 1,189 Chandigarh 15,886 250 Chhattisgarh 2,10,534 2,578 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,291 2 Goa 46,028 663 Gujarat 1,89,236 3,808 Haryana 2,02,027 2,038 Himachal Pradesh 30,156 443 Jharkhand 1,06,064 924 Karnataka 8,62,804 11,541 Kerala 5,27,708 1,888 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 1,84,524 3,092 Maharashtra 17,49,777 46,034 Manipur 22,049 224 Meghalaya 10,706 101 Mizoram 3,396 5 Nagaland 10,025 57 Delhi 4,89,202 7,713 Puducherry 36,377 608 Punjab 1,42,082 4,480 Rajasthan 2,27,986 2,078 Sikkim 4,498 89 Tamil Nadu 7,59,916 11,495 Telangana 2,57,876 1,407 Tripura 31,962 361 Uttar Pradesh 5,12,850 7,393 Uttarakhand 68,458 1,116 West Bengal 4,34,563 7,714 Odisha 3,09,408 1,543 Andhra Pradesh 8,54,764 6,881 Jammu and Kashmir 1,03,009 1,597 Ladakh 7,396 89

No. of people discharged: 82,49,579

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.