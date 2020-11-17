Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Nov 17

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on November 17

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 88,72,793; death toll stands at 1,30,474 as of November 17

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 17 2020, 07:33 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2020, 07:47 ist
A woman wearing a facemask as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus travels in a bus in New Delhi on November 16, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 88 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 13 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

88,72,793 as of November 17

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,30,474




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands4,53661
Arunachal Pradesh15,81248
Assam2,10,454964
Bihar2,27,4331,189
Chandigarh15,886250
Chhattisgarh2,10,5342,578
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,2912
Goa46,028663
Gujarat1,89,2363,808
Haryana2,02,0272,038
Himachal Pradesh30,156443
Jharkhand1,06,064924
Karnataka8,62,80411,541
Kerala5,27,7081,888
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh1,84,5243,092
Maharashtra17,49,77746,034
Manipur22,049224
Meghalaya10,706101
Mizoram3,3965
Nagaland10,02557
Delhi4,89,2027,713
Puducherry36,377608
Punjab1,42,0824,480
Rajasthan2,27,9862,078
Sikkim4,49889
Tamil Nadu7,59,91611,495
Telangana2,57,8761,407
Tripura31,962361
Uttar Pradesh5,12,8507,393
Uttarakhand68,4581,116
West Bengal4,34,5637,714
Odisha3,09,4081,543
Andhra Pradesh8,54,7646,881
Jammu and Kashmir1,03,0091,597
Ladakh7,39689

 

No. of people discharged: 82,49,579     

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

