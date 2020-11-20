Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on November 20

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 90 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 13 lakh people dead globally.

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4,593 61 Arunachal Pradesh 15,945 48 Assam 2,11,040 969 Bihar 2,29,474 1,209 Chandigarh 16,322 254 Chhattisgarh 2,15,413 2,646 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,297 2 Goa 46,480 670 Gujarat 1,91,282 3,830 Haryana 2,09,251 2,113 Himachal Pradesh 32,197 480 Jharkhand 1,06,742 934 Karnataka 8,67,780 11,604 Kerala 5,45,641 1,969 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 1,88,018 3,129 Maharashtra 17,63,055 46,356 Manipur 22,548 231 Meghalaya 10,979 104 Mizoram 3,513 5 Nagaland 10,460 58 Delhi 5,10,630 8,041 Puducherry 36,533 609 Punjab 1,44,177 4,556 Rajasthan 2,34,907 2,116 Sikkim 4,577 95 Tamil Nadu 7,64,989 11,550 Telangana 2,60,834 1,419 Tripura 32,217 361 Uttar Pradesh 5,19,148 7,480 Uttarakhand 69,693 1,133 West Bengal 4,45,505 7,873 Odisha 3,11,788 1,592 Andhra Pradesh 8,58,711 6,911 Jammu and Kashmir 1,04,715 1,618 Ladakh 7,623 94

No. of people discharged: 83,83,603

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.