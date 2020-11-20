Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Nov 20

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on November 20

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 90,00,077; death toll stands at 1,32,120 as of November 20

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 20 2020, 07:30 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2020, 07:48 ist
A health worker (L) checks the body temperature from a shopkeeper during a Covid-19 coronavirus RT PCR and Rapid Antigen test at a flower market in Mumbai. Credit: AFP

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 90 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 13 lakh people dead globally.

 

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

90,00,077 as of November 19

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 

1,32,120




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands4,59361
Arunachal Pradesh15,94548
Assam2,11,040969
Bihar2,29,4741,209
Chandigarh16,322254
Chhattisgarh2,15,4132,646
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,2972
Goa46,480670
Gujarat1,91,2823,830
Haryana2,09,2512,113
Himachal Pradesh32,197480
Jharkhand1,06,742934
Karnataka8,67,78011,604
Kerala5,45,6411,969
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh1,88,0183,129
Maharashtra17,63,05546,356
Manipur22,548231
Meghalaya10,979104
Mizoram3,5135
Nagaland10,46058
Delhi5,10,6308,041
Puducherry36,533609
Punjab1,44,1774,556
Rajasthan2,34,9072,116
Sikkim4,57795
Tamil Nadu7,64,98911,550
Telangana2,60,8341,419
Tripura32,217361
Uttar Pradesh5,19,1487,480
Uttarakhand69,6931,133
West Bengal4,45,5057,873
Odisha3,11,7881,592
Andhra Pradesh8,58,7116,911
Jammu and Kashmir1,04,7151,618
Ladakh7,62394

No. of people discharged: 83,83,603

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Coronavirus lockdown
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Kolkata
West Bengal
Chennai
Tamil Nadu
Hyderabad
Telangana
Andhra Pradesh
Delhi
Punjab
Haryana
Chandigarh
Chhattisgarh
Bihar
Jharkhand
Uttar Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh
Jammu and Kashmir
Uttarakhand
Himachal Pradesh
Odisha
Sikkim
Manipur
Nagaland
Mizoram
Assam
Guwahati
Ahmedabad
Gujarat
Rajasthan
Goa
Puducherry
Kasargod
Daman and Diu
Tripura
Meghalaya
Aruncachal Pradesh

What's Brewing

Puerto Rico space telescope to close down

Puerto Rico space telescope to close down

Rare 'Tahiti' portrait by Gauguin set for French sale

Rare 'Tahiti' portrait by Gauguin set for French sale

Did burning fossil fuels evade a massive extinction?

Did burning fossil fuels evade a massive extinction?

This UK graphic novel highlights homeless

This UK graphic novel highlights homeless

Douglas Stuart wins Booker Prize for ‘Shuggie Bain’

Douglas Stuart wins Booker Prize for ‘Shuggie Bain’

 