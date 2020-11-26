Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Nov 26

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on November 26

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 92,23,068; death toll stands at 1,34,707 as of November 26

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 26 2020, 07:26 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2020, 08:50 ist
More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 13 lakh people dead globally. Credit: AFP Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 91 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 13 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 92,23,068 as of November 26

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,34,707




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands466761
Arunachal Pradesh1614449
Assam211839976
Bihar2316971233
Chandigarh16848265
Chhattisgarh2273262767
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu33252
Goa47068679
Gujarat2004093892
Haryana2222922249
Himachal Pradesh35729572
Jharkhand107921955
Karnataka87642511695
Kerala5718722095
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh1965113183
Maharashtra178980046683
Manipur23940240
Meghalaya11454110
Mizoram37455
Nagaland1093162
Delhi5405418621
Puducherry36769609
Punjab1476654653
Rajasthan2504822200
Sikkim4777102
Tamil Nadu77317611639
Telangana2660421441
Tripura32528370
Uttar Pradesh5310507615
Uttarakhand721601180
West Bengal4634638121
Odisha3152711671
Andhra Pradesh8638436956
Jammu and Kashmir1073301651
Ladakh8028105

No. of people discharged: 86,42,771     

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

