Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on November 26

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 91 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 13 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 92,23,068 as of November 26

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,34,707







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4667 61 Arunachal Pradesh 16144 49 Assam 211839 976 Bihar 231697 1233 Chandigarh 16848 265 Chhattisgarh 227326 2767 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3325 2 Goa 47068 679 Gujarat 200409 3892 Haryana 222292 2249 Himachal Pradesh 35729 572 Jharkhand 107921 955 Karnataka 876425 11695 Kerala 571872 2095 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 196511 3183 Maharashtra 1789800 46683 Manipur 23940 240 Meghalaya 11454 110 Mizoram 3745 5 Nagaland 10931 62 Delhi 540541 8621 Puducherry 36769 609 Punjab 147665 4653 Rajasthan 250482 2200 Sikkim 4777 102 Tamil Nadu 773176 11639 Telangana 266042 1441 Tripura 32528 370 Uttar Pradesh 531050 7615 Uttarakhand 72160 1180 West Bengal 463463 8121 Odisha 315271 1671 Andhra Pradesh 863843 6956 Jammu and Kashmir 107330 1651 Ladakh 8028 105

No. of people discharged: 86,42,771

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.