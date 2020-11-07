Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Nov 7

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on November 7

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 84,11,886; death toll stands at 1,24,993 as of November 7

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 07 2020, 07:55 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2020, 07:56 ist
More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally. Credit: Reuters Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 84 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 84,11,886 as of November 7

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,24,993




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands440360
Arunachal Pradesh1524443
Assam208054934
Bihar2193491121
Chandigarh14794229
Chhattisgarh1962332360
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu32682
Goa44544630
Gujarat1775983747
Haryana1761461859
Himachal Pradesh23809361
Jharkhand103543894
Karnataka83892911312
Kerala4664661613
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh1748252992
Maharashtra170344444804
Manipur19725189
Meghalaya989391
Mizoram29902
Nagaland926445
Delhi4166536769
Puducherry35550600
Punjab1358344281
Rajasthan2058001955
Sikkim409377
Tamil Nadu73677711272
Telangana2472841366
Tripura31347354
Uttar Pradesh4913547131
Uttarakhand640651047
West Bengal3935247122
Odisha2972741378
Andhra Pradesh8359536757
Jammu and Kashmir972241517
Ladakh663379

No. of people discharged: 77,65,966     

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

