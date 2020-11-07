Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on November 7

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 84 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 84,11,886 as of November 7

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,24,993







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4403 60 Arunachal Pradesh 15244 43 Assam 208054 934 Bihar 219349 1121 Chandigarh 14794 229 Chhattisgarh 196233 2360 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3268 2 Goa 44544 630 Gujarat 177598 3747 Haryana 176146 1859 Himachal Pradesh 23809 361 Jharkhand 103543 894 Karnataka 838929 11312 Kerala 466466 1613 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 174825 2992 Maharashtra 1703444 44804 Manipur 19725 189 Meghalaya 9893 91 Mizoram 2990 2 Nagaland 9264 45 Delhi 416653 6769 Puducherry 35550 600 Punjab 135834 4281 Rajasthan 205800 1955 Sikkim 4093 77 Tamil Nadu 736777 11272 Telangana 247284 1366 Tripura 31347 354 Uttar Pradesh 491354 7131 Uttarakhand 64065 1047 West Bengal 393524 7122 Odisha 297274 1378 Andhra Pradesh 835953 6757 Jammu and Kashmir 97224 1517 Ladakh 6633 79

No. of people discharged: 77,65,966

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.