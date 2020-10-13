Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 13

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 71 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

71,68,338 as of October 13

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,09,795







State Total cases Total deaths States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4,005 55 Arunachal Pradesh 12,147 24 Assam 1,93,783 816 Bihar 1,97,000 955 Chandigarh 13,260 192 Chhattisgarh 1,42,372 1,253 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,163 2 Goa 38,674 511 Gujarat 1,52,765 3,577 Haryana 1,43,221 1,592 Himachal Pradesh 17,578 246 Jharkhand 92,525 787 Karnataka 7,17,915 10,036 Kerala 2,95,132 1,025 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 1,48,298 2,645 Maharashtra 15,35,315 40,514 Manipur 13,556 93 Meghalaya 7,771 64 Mizoram 2,184 0 Nagaland 7,240 23 Delhi 3,11,188 5,809 Puducherry 31,737 565 Punjab 1,24,535 3,860 Rajasthan 1,61,184 1,665 Sikkim 3,359 56 Tamil Nadu 6,61,264 10,314 Telangana 2,13,084 1,228 Tripura 28,461 313 Uttar Pradesh 4,39,161 6,438 Uttarakhand 55,347 762 West Bengal 2,98,389 5,682 Odisha 2,54,662 1,040 Andhra Pradesh 7,58,951 6,256 Jammu and Kashmir 84,031 1,333 Ladakh 5,081 64

No. of people discharged: 61,49,535

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.