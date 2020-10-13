Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Oct 13

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 13

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 71,68,338; death toll stands at 1,09,795 as of October 13

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 13 2020, 07:16 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2020, 07:19 ist
Passengers wearing protective face masks stand in a queue on a platform to get tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a railway station, in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 71 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

71,68,338 as of October 13

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,09,795




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands4,00555
Arunachal Pradesh12,14724
Assam1,93,783816
Bihar1,97,000955
Chandigarh13,260192
Chhattisgarh1,42,3721,253
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,1632
Goa38,674511
Gujarat1,52,7653,577
Haryana1,43,2211,592
Himachal Pradesh17,578246
Jharkhand92,525787
Karnataka7,17,91510,036
Kerala2,95,1321,025
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh1,48,2982,645
Maharashtra15,35,31540,514
Manipur13,55693
Meghalaya7,77164
Mizoram2,1840
Nagaland7,24023
Delhi3,11,1885,809
Puducherry31,737565
Punjab1,24,5353,860
Rajasthan1,61,1841,665
Sikkim3,35956
Tamil Nadu6,61,26410,314
Telangana2,13,0841,228
Tripura28,461313
Uttar Pradesh4,39,1616,438
Uttarakhand55,347762
West Bengal2,98,3895,682
Odisha2,54,6621,040
Andhra Pradesh7,58,9516,256
Jammu and Kashmir84,0311,333
Ladakh5,08164

No. of people discharged: 61,49,535

 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

