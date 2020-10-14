Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 14

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 71 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

72,33,494 as of October 14

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,10,548







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4023 55 Arunachal Pradesh 12367 24 Assam 196786 830 Bihar 198223 961 Chandigarh 13331 197 Chhattisgarh 145247 1286 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3168 2 Goa 39082 514 Gujarat 153923 3587 Haryana 144302 1601 Himachal Pradesh 17640 251 Jharkhand 93035 798 Karnataka 726106 10123 Kerala 303896 1046 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 149761 2671 Maharashtra 1543837 40701 Manipur 13793 97 Meghalaya 7837 65 Mizoram 2202 0 Nagaland 7363 23 Delhi 314224 5854 Puducherry 32004 567 Punjab 125211 3894 Rajasthan 163219 1679 Sikkim 3366 57 Tamil Nadu 665930 10371 Telangana 214792 1233 Tripura 28678 317 Uttar Pradesh 442118 6466 Uttarakhand 55641 782 West Bengal 302020 5744 Odisha 256937 1057 Andhra Pradesh 763573 6291 Jammu and Kashmir 84708 1340 Ladakh 5151 64

No. of people discharged: 62,27,295

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.