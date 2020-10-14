Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Oct 14

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 14

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 72,33,494; death toll stands at 1,10,548 as of October 14

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 14 2020, 07:02 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2020, 07:58 ist
A worker wearing PPE kit sanitises a cinema hall, as mutilplexes prepare to re-open from October 15 after seven months of closure due to coronavirus lockdown, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 71 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

72,33,494 as of October 14

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,10,548




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands402355
Arunachal Pradesh1236724
Assam196786830
Bihar198223961
Chandigarh13331197
Chhattisgarh1452471286
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu31682
Goa39082514
Gujarat1539233587
Haryana1443021601
Himachal Pradesh17640251
Jharkhand93035798
Karnataka72610610123
Kerala3038961046
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh1497612671
Maharashtra154383740701
Manipur1379397
Meghalaya783765
Mizoram22020
Nagaland736323
Delhi3142245854
Puducherry32004567
Punjab1252113894
Rajasthan1632191679
Sikkim336657
Tamil Nadu66593010371
Telangana2147921233
Tripura28678317
Uttar Pradesh4421186466
Uttarakhand55641782
West Bengal3020205744
Odisha2569371057
Andhra Pradesh7635736291
Jammu and Kashmir847081340
Ladakh515164

 

No. of people discharged: 62,27,295     

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

