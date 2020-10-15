Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 15

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 73 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

73,01,634 as of October 15

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,11,211







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4,036 55 Arunachal Pradesh 12,561 28 Assam 198,213 834 Bihar 199549 967 Chandigarh 13,403 199 Chhattisgarh 147866 1306 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,168 2 Goa 39438 519 Gujarat 1,55,098 3598 Haryana 1,45,507 1614 Himachal Pradesh 17,860 254 Jharkhand 94369 811 Karnataka 7,35,371 10198 Kerala 3,10,140 1046 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 155276 2686 Maharashtra 15,54,389 40859 Manipur 14,094 103 Meghalaya 7,838 65 Mizoram 2,212 0 Nagaland 7,416 23 Delhi 3,17,548 5898 Puducherry 32245 568 Punjab 1,25,760 3925 Rajasthan 165,240 1,694 Sikkim 3,417 59 Tamil Nadu 670392 10423 Telangana 216,238 1241 Tripura 28,859 318 Uttar Pradesh 4,44,711 6507 Uttarakhand 56070 796 West Bengal 3,05,697 5808 Odisha 2,59,541 1072 Andhra Pradesh 7,67,465 6319 Jammu and Kashmir 85,409 1352 Ladakh 5,238 64

No. of people discharged: 63,01,927

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.