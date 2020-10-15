Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Oct 15

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 15

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 73,01,634; death toll stands at 1,11,211 as of October 15

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 15 2020, 07:23 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2020, 07:29 ist
People wearing facemasks to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus walk along a commercial street in Chennai. Credit: AFP

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 73 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

73,01,634 as of October 15

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,11,211




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands4,03655
Arunachal Pradesh12,56128
Assam198,213834
Bihar199549 967
Chandigarh13,403199
Chhattisgarh147866 1306
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,1682
Goa39438 519
Gujarat1,55,0983598
Haryana1,45,5071614
Himachal Pradesh17,860254
Jharkhand94369811
Karnataka7,35,37110198
Kerala3,10,1401046
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh155276 2686
Maharashtra15,54,38940859
Manipur14,094103
Meghalaya7,83865
Mizoram2,2120
Nagaland7,41623
Delhi3,17,5485898
Puducherry32245 568
Punjab1,25,7603925
Rajasthan165,2401,694
Sikkim3,41759
Tamil Nadu67039210423 
Telangana216,2381241
Tripura28,859318
Uttar Pradesh4,44,7116507
Uttarakhand56070796
West Bengal3,05,6975808
Odisha2,59,5411072
Andhra Pradesh7,67,4656319
Jammu and Kashmir85,4091352
Ladakh5,23864

No. of people discharged: 63,01,927     

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

