Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 29

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 80,36,123; death toll stands at 1,20,463 as of October 29

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Oct 29 2020, 07:35 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2020, 07:44 ist
The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 80 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

  Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 80,36,123  as of October 29 

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):  

1,20,463 




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands427458
Arunachal Pradesh1447236
Assam204789914
Bihar2141631069
Chandigarh14212224
Chhattisgarh1796541881
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu32313
Goa42968592
Gujarat1700533704
Haryana1622231758
Himachal Pradesh20898298
Jharkhand100224876
Karnataka81278411046
Kerala4114641403
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh1692712913
Maharashtra166076643554
Manipur17809156
Meghalaya922685
Mizoram26070
Nagaland882438
Delhi3700146396
Puducherry34583590
Punjab1322634158
Rajasthan1916291877
Sikkim387567
Tamil Nadu71675111018
Telangana2341521319
Tripura30453344
Uttar Pradesh4760346958
Uttarakhand612611009
West Bengal3617036664
Odisha2854821284
Andhra Pradesh8147746643
Jammu and Kashmir932131455
Ladakh602473

No. of people discharged: 72,59,509     

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

