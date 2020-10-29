Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 29

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 80 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 80,36,123 as of October 29

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

1,20,463







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4274 58 Arunachal Pradesh 14472 36 Assam 204789 914 Bihar 214163 1069 Chandigarh 14212 224 Chhattisgarh 179654 1881 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3231 3 Goa 42968 592 Gujarat 170053 3704 Haryana 162223 1758 Himachal Pradesh 20898 298 Jharkhand 100224 876 Karnataka 812784 11046 Kerala 411464 1403 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 169271 2913 Maharashtra 1660766 43554 Manipur 17809 156 Meghalaya 9226 85 Mizoram 2607 0 Nagaland 8824 38 Delhi 370014 6396 Puducherry 34583 590 Punjab 132263 4158 Rajasthan 191629 1877 Sikkim 3875 67 Tamil Nadu 716751 11018 Telangana 234152 1319 Tripura 30453 344 Uttar Pradesh 476034 6958 Uttarakhand 61261 1009 West Bengal 361703 6664 Odisha 285482 1284 Andhra Pradesh 814774 6643 Jammu and Kashmir 93213 1455 Ladakh 6024 73

No. of people discharged: 72,59,509

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.