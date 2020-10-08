Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 8

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 68 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3,912 54 Arunachal Pradesh 11,007 20 Assam 1,90,209 785 Bihar 190,740 925 Chandigarh 12,820 182 Chhattisgarh 128,893 1,104 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,103 2 Goa 36,670 477 Gujarat 1,46,673 3,531 Haryana 1,37,398 1,528 Himachal Pradesh 16343 224 Jharkhand 89,702 767 Karnataka 6,68,652 9574 Kerala 2,53,405 884 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 1,40,307 2,518 Maharashtra 14,80,489 39,072 Manipur 12,489 80 Meghalaya 7,165 60 Mizoram 2,148 0 Nagaland 6,715 22 Delhi 2,98,107 5,616 Puducherry 29,682 546 Punjab 1,20,860 3,712 Rajasthan 1,50,467 1,590 Sikkim 3,216 49 Tamil Nadu 6,35,855 9,984 Telangana 204,748 1,189 Tripura 27,545 301 Uttar Pradesh 4,24,326 6,200 Uttarakhand 52,959 688 West Bengal 2,80,504 5,376 Odisha 238,003 940 Andhra Pradesh 7,34,427 6,086 Jammu and Kashmir 81,097 1,282 Ladakh 4,720 61

No. of people discharged: 57,44,693

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.