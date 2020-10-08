Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Oct 8

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 8

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 68,25,356; death toll stands at 1,05,429 as of October 8

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 08 2020, 07:28 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2020, 07:31 ist
A health worker collects a swab sample during a medical screening for the Covid-19 Coronavirus, in Mumbai. Credit: AFP

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 68 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 

68,25,356 as of October 8

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,05,429




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands3,91254
Arunachal Pradesh11,00720
Assam1,90,209785
Bihar190,740925
Chandigarh12,820182
Chhattisgarh128,8931,104
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,1032
Goa36,670477
Gujarat1,46,6733,531
Haryana1,37,3981,528
Himachal Pradesh16343224
Jharkhand89,702767
Karnataka6,68,6529574
Kerala2,53,405884
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh1,40,3072,518
Maharashtra14,80,48939,072
Manipur12,48980
Meghalaya7,16560
Mizoram2,1480
Nagaland6,71522
Delhi2,98,1075,616
Puducherry29,682546
Punjab1,20,8603,712
Rajasthan1,50,4671,590
Sikkim3,21649
Tamil Nadu6,35,8559,984
Telangana204,7481,189
Tripura27,545301
Uttar Pradesh4,24,3266,200
Uttarakhand52,959688
West Bengal2,80,5045,376
Odisha238,003940
Andhra Pradesh7,34,4276,086
Jammu and Kashmir81,0971,282
Ladakh4,72061

No. of people discharged: 57,44,693     

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

