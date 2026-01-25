<ul><li><p><strong>Over 10,000 Participants turn out for Bengaluru's Biggest Running Festival at MAHE Bengaluru. </strong></p></li></ul><ul><li><p><strong>Top Runners clinch Honours across categories as MAHETHON 2026 celebrates sporting excellence.</strong></p></li></ul><ul><li><p><strong>Prize Pool Worth ₹13.75 Lakhs awarded to winners across Half Marathon, 10K, 5K and Fun Run Categories </strong></p></li></ul>.<p>The inaugural edition of MAHETHON 2026, organised by MAHE Bengaluru Campus of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Institution of Eminence Deemed-to-be University, was a spectacular success. MAHE Bangalore campus, brought together over 10,000 runners across multiple categories, spanning all fitness levels and age groups. The marathon featured an <strong>AIMS-certified route</strong>, with the race commencing and concluding at the MAHE Bengaluru Campus, Yelahanka. Powered by AXIS Bank, MAHETHON united students, professional athletes, corporate teams, armed and police forces, families, and children, all sharing a commitment to health, community well-being, and the environment.</p><p>MAHETHON 2026, Bengaluru’s Biggest Running Festival, was officially flagged off by Shri S. R. Vishwanath, Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), Yelahanka. The Senior leadership from MAHE, including Dr. Madhu Veeraraghavan, Pro Vice-Chancellor of MAHE Bengaluru Campus and MLHS, MAHE Manipal, Dr. Sharath Rao Pro Vice-Chancellor, Health Sciences, MAHE, Chief Operating Officer Dr. Anand Venugopal, MAHE, and Dr. Raghavendra Prabhu P, Additional Registrar, MAHE Bengaluru joined him. The event was also attended by members of the civil society, governing body, academic leaders, corporate partners, and senior administrators, who actively encouraged and motivated participants across all race categories. </p>.<p>Addressing the gathering, Shri S. R. Vishwanath, MLA remarked, <em> I sincerely appreciate the Manipal Group of Institutions for bringing quality healthcare and education institutions closer to the people. It is heartening to see participants travel all the way from Bengaluru and other places, which reflects the trust and confidence people have in Manipal institutions. The work being done by MAHE Bangalore campus is truly commendable. Such programmes open new opportunities for our region, and I am very happy that this initiative was conducted locally for the benefit of our people… I have ensured that the state of the roads in Yelahanka has been addressed; however, some areas still require repair and attention. I assure everyone that by MAHETHON 2027, all roads in Yelahanka will be well-maintained and in good condition.</em></p><p>Reflecting on the spirit of the event, Dr. Madhu Veeraraghavan noted: <em>"Today, as we witness the energy and enthusiasm of every participant at MAHETHON, I extend my heartfelt appreciation to each runner who chose to be part of this journey, and my sincere gratitude to our sponsors whose support has made this event possible. Together, we've created something truly remarkable for our MAHE community. </em> </p>.<p>The marathon featured multiple race categories, including the Half Marathon (21.1K), 10K, 5K, and 3K Fun Run, promoting broad participation and inclusivity. A defining feature of MAHETHON 2026 was the dedicated participation of armed forces personnel and persons with disabilities, reflecting the event’s commitment to inclusivity and community engagement. The fastest runners in each category were celebrated for their outstanding performances, with a total prize money pool of ₹13.75 lakh. </p><p>Held under the theme “Run Green, Breathe Free” with the tagline “Bengaluru Runs for Earth,” the event seamlessly combined fitness with environmental stewardship. As part of the celebrations, a tree-planting drive was organised, highlighting MAHE Bengaluru’s commitment to eco-friendly practices, biodiversity conservation, and sustainable mobility, while promoting healthy lifestyles and community well-being.</p>.<p>The event was conducted ahead of India’s 77th Republic Day, celebrating national pride, unity, and community participation. Dr. Raghavendra Prabhu, Additional Registrar, MAHE Bengaluru, observed that MAHETHON will now be held annually on the fourth Sunday of January, establishing it as a flagship event that promotes fitness, environmental awareness, and MAHE’s ongoing commitment to the community.</p><p>The success of MAHETHON 2026 underscores MAHE’s dedication to health, sustainability, and social engagement. Alongside the Manipal Marathon hosted at Manipal, MAHETHON strengthens MAHE’s pan-India presence in community-driven sporting initiatives. By combining fitness, inclusivity, and environmental responsibility, the event has set a benchmark for future editions, inspiring communities to come together in celebration of well-being, sustainability, and civic pride.</p><p>Mr. Rahul Mathur, Vice President, Axis Bank Ltd, also joined the dignitaries in celebrating this milestone community initiative.</p>