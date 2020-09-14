Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 14

Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Sept 14

DH Web Desk
  • Sep 14 2020, 07:25 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2020, 07:34 ist
Medical staff wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) carry nasal swab samples during a Covid-19 screening outside a quarantine centre, in Nashik on September 13, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 48 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over eight lakh people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 48,36,676 as of September 14

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 79,612




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands3,52151
Arunachal Pradesh5,97510
Assam140,471453
Bihar1,58,389822
Chandigarh7,99192
Chhattisgarh61,763539
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu2,7252
Goa24,592290
Gujarat1.13,6623,213
Haryana93,641975
Himachal Pradesh9,35376
Jharkhand60,460542
Karnataka4,59,4457,265
Kerala1,08,278439
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh85,9961,728
Maharashtra10,60,30829,531
Manipur7,87546
Meghalaya3,61525
Mizoram1,4140
Nagaland5,08310
Delhi2,18,3044,744
Puducherry19,821385
Punjab79,6792,356
Rajasthan1,01,4361,228
Sikkim2,05511
Tamil Nadu5,02,7598,381
Telangana157,096961
Tripura18,932194
Uttar Pradesh3,12,0364,429
Uttarakhand31,973414
West Bengal2,02,7083,945
Odisha150,807626
Andhra Pradesh5,67,1234,912
Jammu and Kashmir54,096878
Ladakh3,29439

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 37,02,595

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

