Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 14

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 48 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over eight lakh people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3,521 51 Arunachal Pradesh 5,975 10 Assam 140,471 453 Bihar 1,58,389 822 Chandigarh 7,991 92 Chhattisgarh 61,763 539 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 2,725 2 Goa 24,592 290 Gujarat 1.13,662 3,213 Haryana 93,641 975 Himachal Pradesh 9,353 76 Jharkhand 60,460 542 Karnataka 4,59,445 7,265 Kerala 1,08,278 439 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 85,996 1,728 Maharashtra 10,60,308 29,531 Manipur 7,875 46 Meghalaya 3,615 25 Mizoram 1,414 0 Nagaland 5,083 10 Delhi 2,18,304 4,744 Puducherry 19,821 385 Punjab 79,679 2,356 Rajasthan 1,01,436 1,228 Sikkim 2,055 11 Tamil Nadu 5,02,759 8,381 Telangana 157,096 961 Tripura 18,932 194 Uttar Pradesh 3,12,036 4,429 Uttarakhand 31,973 414 West Bengal 2,02,708 3,945 Odisha 150,807 626 Andhra Pradesh 5,67,123 4,912 Jammu and Kashmir 54,096 878 Ladakh 3,294 39

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 37,02,595

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.