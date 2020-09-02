Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Sept 2

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 2

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 37,58,764; death toll stands at 66,376 as of September 2

DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 02 2020, 07:03 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2020, 07:04 ist
A worker sanitizes the premises of a shopping mall reopened after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Chennai on September 1, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 37 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 8 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 37,58,764 as of September 2

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 66,376

StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands3,13246
Arunachal Pradesh4,1127
Assam109,040306
Bihar136,457694
Chandigarh4,55057
Chhattisgarh33,017287
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu2,3672
Goa18,006194
Gujarat97,7453,036
Haryana66,426706
Himachal Pradesh6,17039
Jharkhand41,769423
Karnataka351,4815,837
Kerala76,525298
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh65,4901,426
Maharashtra808,30624,903
Manipur6,38229
Meghalaya2,36812
Mizoram1,0120
Nagaland3,9509
Delhi177,0604,462
Puducherry14,774240
Punjab55,5081,512
Rajasthan83,1631,069
Sikkim1,6523
Tamil Nadu433,9697,418
Telangana127,697836
Tripura12,156113
Uttar Pradesh2357573542
Uttarakhand20,398280
West Bengal165,7213,283
Odisha106,561503
Andhra Pradesh445,1394,053
Jammu and Kashmir38,223717
Ladakh2,68134

 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 

27,74,801

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

