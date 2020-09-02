Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 2

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 37 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 8 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 37,58,764 as of September 2

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 66,376

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3,132 46 Arunachal Pradesh 4,112 7 Assam 109,040 306 Bihar 136,457 694 Chandigarh 4,550 57 Chhattisgarh 33,017 287 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 2,367 2 Goa 18,006 194 Gujarat 97,745 3,036 Haryana 66,426 706 Himachal Pradesh 6,170 39 Jharkhand 41,769 423 Karnataka 351,481 5,837 Kerala 76,525 298 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 65,490 1,426 Maharashtra 808,306 24,903 Manipur 6,382 29 Meghalaya 2,368 12 Mizoram 1,012 0 Nagaland 3,950 9 Delhi 177,060 4,462 Puducherry 14,774 240 Punjab 55,508 1,512 Rajasthan 83,163 1,069 Sikkim 1,652 3 Tamil Nadu 433,969 7,418 Telangana 127,697 836 Tripura 12,156 113 Uttar Pradesh 235757 3542 Uttarakhand 20,398 280 West Bengal 165,721 3,283 Odisha 106,561 503 Andhra Pradesh 445,139 4,053 Jammu and Kashmir 38,223 717 Ladakh 2,681 34

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged:

27,74,801

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.