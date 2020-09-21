Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 21

Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Sept 21

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 21 2020, 07:35 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2020, 07:46 ist
Health workers, left and right, take blood samples from local residents at a serological survey site in New Delhi, India. Credit: Bloomberg Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 54 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over nine lakh people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 54,49,712 as of September 21

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 87,807




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands3,64452
Arunachal Pradesh7,25013
Assam1,55,453548
Bihar1,66,788861
Chandigarh10,082120
Chhattisgarh84,234664
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu2,8872
Goa28,429351
Gujarat1,23,3373,322
Haryana1,11,2571,149
Himachal Pradesh12,038115
Jharkhand69,860615
Karnataka5,19,5378,023
Kerala1,35,721535
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh1,05,6441,970
Maharashtra12,08,46232,671
Manipur8,89457
Meghalaya4,55736
Mizoram1,5780
Nagaland5,39215
Delhi2,46,7114,982
Puducherry22,923458
Punjab97,6892,813
Rajasthan1,13,1241,322
Sikkim2,42325
Tamil Nadu5,14,9938,811
Telangana1,71,3061,033
Tripura22,032239
Uttar Pradesh3,54,2755,047
Uttarakhand40,963491
West Bengal2,25,1374,359
Odisha1,79,880701
Andhra Pradesh6,25,5145,359
Jammu and Kashmir63,9901,001
Ladakh3,70847

 

No. of people discharged: 43,84,447

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

