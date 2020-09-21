Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 21

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 54 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over nine lakh people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 54,49,712 as of September 21

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 87,807







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3,644 52 Arunachal Pradesh 7,250 13 Assam 1,55,453 548 Bihar 1,66,788 861 Chandigarh 10,082 120 Chhattisgarh 84,234 664 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 2,887 2 Goa 28,429 351 Gujarat 1,23,337 3,322 Haryana 1,11,257 1,149 Himachal Pradesh 12,038 115 Jharkhand 69,860 615 Karnataka 5,19,537 8,023 Kerala 1,35,721 535 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 1,05,644 1,970 Maharashtra 12,08,462 32,671 Manipur 8,894 57 Meghalaya 4,557 36 Mizoram 1,578 0 Nagaland 5,392 15 Delhi 2,46,711 4,982 Puducherry 22,923 458 Punjab 97,689 2,813 Rajasthan 1,13,124 1,322 Sikkim 2,423 25 Tamil Nadu 5,14,993 8,811 Telangana 1,71,306 1,033 Tripura 22,032 239 Uttar Pradesh 3,54,275 5,047 Uttarakhand 40,963 491 West Bengal 2,25,137 4,359 Odisha 1,79,880 701 Andhra Pradesh 6,25,514 5,359 Jammu and Kashmir 63,990 1,001 Ladakh 3,708 47

No. of people discharged: 43,84,447

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.