Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 22

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 55,51,663; death toll stands at 88,822 as of September 22

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 22 2020, 07:23 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2020, 07:24 ist
An artisan wearing a protective face mask adorns idols of Lord Vishwakarma, the Hindu deity of architecture and machinery, kept on display for sale ahead of the Vishwakarma festival. Credit: Reuters

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 55 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over nine lakh people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 55,51,663 as of September 22

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 88,822




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands3,67352
Arunachal Pradesh7,38513
Assam1,56,680562
Bihar1,69,855870
Chandigarh10,298123
Chhattisgarh86,183677
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu2,9242
Goa28,753360
Gujarat1,24,7673,339
Haryana1,13,0751,177
Himachal Pradesh12,270124
Jharkhand72,673626
Karnataka5,26,8768,145
Kerala1,38,631553
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh1,08,1672,007
Maharashtra12,24,38033,015
Manipur8,89457
Meghalaya4,73338
Mizoram1,5850
Nagaland5,45115
Delhi2,49,2595,014
Puducherry23,191467
Punjab99,9302,860
Rajasthan1,16,8811,352
Sikkim2,47228
Tamil Nadu5,47,3378,871
Telangana1,72,6081,042
Tripura22,275245
Uttar Pradesh3,58,8935,135
Uttarakhand41,777501
West Bengal2,25,1374,359
Odisha1,84,122710
Andhra Pradesh6,31,7495,410
Jammu and Kashmir65,0261,024
Ladakh3,75349

 

No. of people discharged: 44,76,595     

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

