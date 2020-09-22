Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 22

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 55 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over nine lakh people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 55,51,663 as of September 22

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 88,822







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3,673 52 Arunachal Pradesh 7,385 13 Assam 1,56,680 562 Bihar 1,69,855 870 Chandigarh 10,298 123 Chhattisgarh 86,183 677 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 2,924 2 Goa 28,753 360 Gujarat 1,24,767 3,339 Haryana 1,13,075 1,177 Himachal Pradesh 12,270 124 Jharkhand 72,673 626 Karnataka 5,26,876 8,145 Kerala 1,38,631 553 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 1,08,167 2,007 Maharashtra 12,24,380 33,015 Manipur 8,894 57 Meghalaya 4,733 38 Mizoram 1,585 0 Nagaland 5,451 15 Delhi 2,49,259 5,014 Puducherry 23,191 467 Punjab 99,930 2,860 Rajasthan 1,16,881 1,352 Sikkim 2,472 28 Tamil Nadu 5,47,337 8,871 Telangana 1,72,608 1,042 Tripura 22,275 245 Uttar Pradesh 3,58,893 5,135 Uttarakhand 41,777 501 West Bengal 2,25,137 4,359 Odisha 1,84,122 710 Andhra Pradesh 6,31,749 5,410 Jammu and Kashmir 65,026 1,024 Ladakh 3,753 49

No. of people discharged: 44,76,595

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.