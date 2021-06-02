Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on June 2

India reported 1,27,510 fresh Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours. 34,67,92,257 samples were tested for Covid-19 up to May 31. Daily Covid count in India today was the lowest in 54 days.
Total number of positive cases (including deaths):
28,172,687 as of June 1, 2021
States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):
3,31,895 as of June 1, 2021
|States
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|7,005
|115
|Arunachal Pradesh
|27,272
|115
|Assam
|411,216
|3365
|Bihar
|706,761
|5163
|Chandigarh
|60,046
|753
|Chhattisgarh
|971,463
|13,048
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu
|10,286
|4
|Goa
|155,666
|2649
|Gujarat
|809,169
|9833
|Haryana
|756,635
|8303
|Himachal Pradesh
|190,330
|3143
|Jharkhand
|337,774
|4,991
|Karnataka
|2,604,431
|29,090
|Kerala
|2,526,579
|8,815
|Lakshadweep
|8,077
|33
|Madhya Pradesh
|780,030
|8067
|Maharashtra
|5,746,892
|95344
|Manipur
|50,751
|807
|Meghalaya
|35,598
|578
|Mizoram
|12,399
|40
|Nagaland
|20,795
|376
|Delhi
|1,426,240
|24,237
|Puducherry
|104,453
|1536
|Punjab
|567,607
|14550
|Rajasthan
|939,958
|8385
|Sikkim
|15,317
|253
|Tamil Nadu
|2,096,516
|24232
|Telangana
|578,351
|3281
|Tripura
|51,974
|519
|Uttar Pradesh
|1,690,016
|20,497
|Uttarakhand
|329,494
|6452
|West Bengal
|1,376,377
|15541
|Odisha
|764,997
|2,754
|Andhra Pradesh
|1,693,085
|10,930
|Jammu and Kashmir
|290,465
|3,907
|Ladakh
|18,662
|189
No. of people discharged: 2,59,47,629
Total Vaccination: 21,60,46,638
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.
