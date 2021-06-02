State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on June 2

Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on June 2

Daily Covid-19 count in India today was the lowest in 54 days

DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 02 2021, 05:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2021, 05:00 ist
Crowded Sisamau market after unlocking of Covid-19 lockdown begins, in Kanpur. Credit: PTI Photo

India reported 1,27,510 fresh Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours. 34,67,92,257 samples were tested for Covid-19 up to May 31. Daily Covid count in India today was the lowest in 54 days. 

Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 

28,172,687 as of June 1, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

3,31,895  as of June 1, 2021




StatesTotal CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands7,005115
Arunachal Pradesh27,272115
Assam411,2163365
Bihar706,7615163
Chandigarh60,046753
Chhattisgarh971,46313,048
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu10,2864
Goa155,6662649
Gujarat809,1699833
Haryana756,6358303
Himachal Pradesh190,3303143
Jharkhand337,7744,991
Karnataka2,604,43129,090
Kerala2,526,5798,815
Lakshadweep8,07733
Madhya Pradesh780,0308067
Maharashtra5,746,89295344
Manipur50,751807
Meghalaya35,598578
Mizoram12,39940
Nagaland20,795376
Delhi1,426,24024,237
Puducherry104,4531536
Punjab567,60714550
Rajasthan939,9588385
Sikkim15,317253
Tamil Nadu2,096,51624232
Telangana578,3513281
Tripura51,974519
Uttar Pradesh1,690,01620,497
Uttarakhand329,4946452
West Bengal1,376,37715541
Odisha764,9972,754
Andhra Pradesh1,693,08510,930
Jammu and Kashmir290,4653,907
Ladakh18,662189

No. of people discharged: 2,59,47,629 

Total Vaccination: 21,60,46,638 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19. 
 

