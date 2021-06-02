Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on June 2

India reported 1,27,510 fresh Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours. 34,67,92,257 samples were tested for Covid-19 up to May 31. Daily Covid count in India today was the lowest in 54 days.

Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

28,172,687 as of June 1, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

3,31,895 as of June 1, 2021







States Total Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 7,005 115 Arunachal Pradesh 27,272 115 Assam 411,216 3365 Bihar 706,761 5163 Chandigarh 60,046 753 Chhattisgarh 971,463 13,048 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 10,286 4 Goa 155,666 2649 Gujarat 809,169 9833 Haryana 756,635 8303 Himachal Pradesh 190,330 3143 Jharkhand 337,774 4,991 Karnataka 2,604,431 29,090 Kerala 2,526,579 8,815 Lakshadweep 8,077 33 Madhya Pradesh 780,030 8067 Maharashtra 5,746,892 95344 Manipur 50,751 807 Meghalaya 35,598 578 Mizoram 12,399 40 Nagaland 20,795 376 Delhi 1,426,240 24,237 Puducherry 104,453 1536 Punjab 567,607 14550 Rajasthan 939,958 8385 Sikkim 15,317 253 Tamil Nadu 2,096,516 24232 Telangana 578,351 3281 Tripura 51,974 519 Uttar Pradesh 1,690,016 20,497 Uttarakhand 329,494 6452 West Bengal 1,376,377 15541 Odisha 764,997 2,754 Andhra Pradesh 1,693,085 10,930 Jammu and Kashmir 290,465 3,907 Ladakh 18,662 189

No. of people discharged: 2,59,47,629

Total Vaccination: 21,60,46,638

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

