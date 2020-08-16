Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 16

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 25 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 7 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

25,87,634 as of August 16

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

50,016

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2186 24 Arunachal Pradesh 2658 5 Assam 74,501 175 Bihar 1,01,906 515 Chandigarh 2,009 28 Chhattisgarh 14,987 134 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 1797 2 Goa 11,339 93 Gujarat 77,663 2767 Haryana 46,410 528 Himachal Pradesh 3,908 19 Jharkhand 22,125 224 Karnataka 2,19,926 3,831 Kerala 42,885 146 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 44,433 1,094 Maharashtra 5.84,754 19,749 Manipur 4,390 13 Meghalaya 1,228 6 Mizoram 713 0 Nagaland 3,340 8 Delhi 1,51,928 4,188 Puducherry 7,355 106 Punjab 30,041 771 Rajasthan 59,979 862 Sikkim 1,080 1 Tamil Nadu 3,32,105 5,641 Telangana 90,259 684 Tripura 6,953 50 Uttar Pradesh 1,50,561 2,393 Uttarakhand 11,940 151 West Bengal 1,13,432 2,377 Odisha 57,126 333 Andhra Pradesh 2,81,817 2,562 Jammu and Kashmir 28,021 527 Ladakh 1,879 9

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 18,08,936

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.