Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on August 16

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 16

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 25,87,634; death toll stands at 50,016 as of August 16

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Aug 16 2020, 07:07 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2020, 07:40 ist
Frontline COVID-19 coronavirus warriors such as health workers, patients ambulance drivers, crematorium workers, wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suits hold Indian national flags as part of the Independence Day celebrations in Kolkata. Credit: AFP Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 25 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 7 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 

25,87,634 as of August 16

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

50,016

StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands218624
Arunachal Pradesh26585
Assam74,501175
Bihar1,01,906515
Chandigarh2,00928
Chhattisgarh14,987 134
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu17972
Goa11,339 93
Gujarat77,6632767
Haryana46,410528
Himachal Pradesh3,90819
Jharkhand22,125224
Karnataka2,19,9263,831
Kerala42,885146
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh44,4331,094
Maharashtra5.84,754 19,749
Manipur4,39013
Meghalaya1,2286
Mizoram7130
Nagaland3,3408
Delhi1,51,928 4,188
Puducherry7,355106
Punjab30,041771
Rajasthan59,979862
Sikkim1,0801
Tamil Nadu3,32,1055,641
Telangana90,259 684
Tripura6,95350
Uttar Pradesh1,50,5612,393
Uttarakhand11,940 151
West Bengal1,13,4322,377
Odisha57,126 333
Andhra Pradesh2,81,817 2,562 
Jammu and Kashmir28,021 527
Ladakh1,8799

 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 18,08,936

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

