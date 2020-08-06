Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on August 6

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 6

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 19,54,549; death toll stands at 40,568 as of August 6

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 06 2020, 07:32 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2020, 07:32 ist
People suffering from the coronavirus disease perform yoga inside a care centre for patients at an indoor sports complex in New Delhi, India, July 21, 2020. Credit: Reuters

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 19 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 7 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 19,54,549 as of August 6

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 40,570

StatesPositive casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands1,02612
Arunachal Pradesh17903
Assam48,161115
Bihar62,031349
Chandigarh120620
Chhattisgarh10,40771
Dadar and Nagar Haveli7101
Daman and Diu4351
Goa7,42364
Gujarat66,7772,557 
Haryana38,548455
Himachal Pradesh2,91714
Jharkhand13,940129
Karnataka1,51,4492,804
Kerala29,14594
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh35,082912
Maharashtra4,68,26516,476 
Manipur3,0937
Meghalaya9375
Mizoram5230
Nagaland24986
Delhi1,40,2324,044
Puducherry4,43265
Punjab19,856493
Rajasthan47,845745
Sikkim7831
Tamil Nadu2,73,4604,461
Telangana70,958576
Tripura562830
Uttar Pradesh1,04,3881,857
Uttarakhand8,25495
West Bengal83,8001846
Odisha37,618216
Andhra Pradesh1,86,4611604
Jammu and Kashmir22,955417
Ladakh153411

 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 10,57,805

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

