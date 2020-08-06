Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 6

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 19 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 7 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 19,54,549 as of August 6

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 40,570

States Positive cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1,026 12 Arunachal Pradesh 1790 3 Assam 48,161 115 Bihar 62,031 349 Chandigarh 1206 20 Chhattisgarh 10,407 71 Dadar and Nagar Haveli 710 1 Daman and Diu 435 1 Goa 7,423 64 Gujarat 66,777 2,557 Haryana 38,548 455 Himachal Pradesh 2,917 14 Jharkhand 13,940 129 Karnataka 1,51,449 2,804 Kerala 29,145 94 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 35,082 912 Maharashtra 4,68,265 16,476 Manipur 3,093 7 Meghalaya 937 5 Mizoram 523 0 Nagaland 2498 6 Delhi 1,40,232 4,044 Puducherry 4,432 65 Punjab 19,856 493 Rajasthan 47,845 745 Sikkim 783 1 Tamil Nadu 2,73,460 4,461 Telangana 70,958 576 Tripura 5628 30 Uttar Pradesh 1,04,388 1,857 Uttarakhand 8,254 95 West Bengal 83,800 1846 Odisha 37,618 216 Andhra Pradesh 1,86,461 1604 Jammu and Kashmir 22,955 417 Ladakh 1534 11

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 10,57,805

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.