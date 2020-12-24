Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Dec 24

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 24

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 1,01,23,544; death toll stands at 1,46,778 as of December 24

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 24 2020, 07:34 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2020, 07:34 ist
A police constable dressed as Santa Claus distributes helmets among commuters, amid coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata. Credit: PTI.

India crossed the 1-crore mark for coronavirus infections as the country witnessed a substantial drop in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 16 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

1,01,23,544 as of December 23

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

1,46,778




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands4,89662
Arunachal Pradesh16,66956
Assam2,15,6801,029
Bihar2,48,6681,367
Chandigarh19,266313
Chhattisgarh2,71,1943,227
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu

3,354

2
Goa50,364727
Gujarat2,38,2054,254
Haryana2,59,2262,847
Himachal Pradesh53,392882
Jharkhand1,13,6091,014
Karnataka9,12,34012,038
Kerala7,21,5112,893
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh2,34,3313,514
Maharashtra19,06,37148,969
Manipur27,827338
Meghalaya13,328135
Mizoram4,1418
Nagaland11,87777
Delhi6,19,61810,347
Puducherry37,845629
Punjab1,63,6655,230
Rajasthan3,01,7082,642
Sikkim5,632125
Tamil Nadu8,10,08012,024
Telangana2,82,9821,522
Tripura33,200380
Uttar Pradesh5,77,6428,245
Uttarakhand87,9401,447
West Bengal5,41,6249,473
Odisha3,27,2791,899
Andhra Pradesh8,79,7187,085
Jammu and Kashmir1,19,0531,853
Ladakh9,309125

No. of people discharged: 96,36,487

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

