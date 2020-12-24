Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 24

India crossed the 1-crore mark for coronavirus infections as the country witnessed a substantial drop in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 16 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

1,01,23,544 as of December 23

1,46,778







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4,896 62 Arunachal Pradesh 16,669 56 Assam 2,15,680 1,029 Bihar 2,48,668 1,367 Chandigarh 19,266 313 Chhattisgarh 2,71,194 3,227 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,354 2 Goa 50,364 727 Gujarat 2,38,205 4,254 Haryana 2,59,226 2,847 Himachal Pradesh 53,392 882 Jharkhand 1,13,609 1,014 Karnataka 9,12,340 12,038 Kerala 7,21,511 2,893 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 2,34,331 3,514 Maharashtra 19,06,371 48,969 Manipur 27,827 338 Meghalaya 13,328 135 Mizoram 4,141 8 Nagaland 11,877 77 Delhi 6,19,618 10,347 Puducherry 37,845 629 Punjab 1,63,665 5,230 Rajasthan 3,01,708 2,642 Sikkim 5,632 125 Tamil Nadu 8,10,080 12,024 Telangana 2,82,982 1,522 Tripura 33,200 380 Uttar Pradesh 5,77,642 8,245 Uttarakhand 87,940 1,447 West Bengal 5,41,624 9,473 Odisha 3,27,279 1,899 Andhra Pradesh 8,79,718 7,085 Jammu and Kashmir 1,19,053 1,853 Ladakh 9,309 125

No. of people discharged: 96,36,487

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.