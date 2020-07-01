Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on July 1

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 1

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 5,82,774; death toll stands at 17,337 as of July 1

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 01 2020, 07:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2020, 07:15 ist
A medical worker wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) relaxes in front of an air cooler, at a centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 5.8 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on Jan. 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left more than 5 lakh people dead globally.

While Covid-19 has impacted the US, Brazil and Russia the worst, India has already felt the hit to its economy. Covid-19 has also spread to far-flung regions of the country.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 5,82,774 as of July 1

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 17,337

 

State Positive CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands970
Arunachal Pradesh1871
Assam7,83612
Bihar9,74468
Chandigarh4406
Chhattisgarh2,85813
Dadar and Nagar Haveli2030
Daman and Diu360
Goa1,3513
Gujarat32,4461,848
Haryana14,548236
Himachal Pradesh9549
Jharkhand2,49015
Karnataka15. 242236
Kerala4,44123
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh13,593573
Maharashtra 1,74,7167,855
Manipur1,2340
Meghalaya501
Mizoram1510
Nagaland4590
Delhi85,1612,680
Puducherry71412
Punjab5,568144
Rajasthan18,014413
Sikkim880
Tamil Nadu90,1691,201
Telangana16,339260
Tripura1,3861
Uttar Pradesh23,492697
Uttarakhand2,83139
West Bengal18,559668
Odisha7,06525
Andhra Pradesh14,595187
Jammu and Kashmir7,497101
Ladakh9731
Cases being reassigned to states7285 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 3,44,644 

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

 

