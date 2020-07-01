Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 1

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 5.8 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on Jan. 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left more than 5 lakh people dead globally.

While Covid-19 has impacted the US, Brazil and Russia the worst, India has already felt the hit to its economy. Covid-19 has also spread to far-flung regions of the country.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 5,82,774 as of July 1

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 17,337

State Positive Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 97 0 Arunachal Pradesh 187 1 Assam 7,836 12 Bihar 9,744 68 Chandigarh 440 6 Chhattisgarh 2,858 13 Dadar and Nagar Haveli 203 0 Daman and Diu 36 0 Goa 1,351 3 Gujarat 32,446 1,848 Haryana 14,548 236 Himachal Pradesh 954 9 Jharkhand 2,490 15 Karnataka 15. 242 236 Kerala 4,441 23 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 13,593 573 Maharashtra 1,74,716 7,855 Manipur 1,234 0 Meghalaya 50 1 Mizoram 151 0 Nagaland 459 0 Delhi 85,161 2,680 Puducherry 714 12 Punjab 5,568 144 Rajasthan 18,014 413 Sikkim 88 0 Tamil Nadu 90,169 1,201 Telangana 16,339 260 Tripura 1,386 1 Uttar Pradesh 23,492 697 Uttarakhand 2,831 39 West Bengal 18,559 668 Odisha 7,065 25 Andhra Pradesh 14,595 187 Jammu and Kashmir 7,497 101 Ladakh 973 1 Cases being reassigned to states 7285

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 3,44,644

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.